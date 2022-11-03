Here is the recipe for Bombay masala sandwich for you to try this National Sandwich Day

Sandwich is one of the most popular food throughout the world owing to the ease of preparing it and its delectable taste. Sandwich consists of two slices of bread filled with various stuffing, which depends on your taste. From peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to Croque Madame, the choices are uncountable.

In India too, there are many varieties of the dish with an array of fillings with local flavours. But one of the most popular sandwiches in India is the Bombay masala sandwich which is a well-known street food in the country. The recipe of the sandwich differs from place to place but the essential components remain the same. The Bombay masala sandwich is known for its spicy taste and the potato filling with other vegetables of your choice. On the occasion of National Sandwich day, which is celebrated every year on November 3, we bring you the recipe for this delicacy.

Ingredients:

Butter- 200 gms

White bread- 1 packet (large)

Tomato ketchup- as required

Sev or bhujiya- for garnishing

Chaat masala- as per taste

Potato filling:

Potatoes (boiled)- 5-6 nos (medium-sized)

Green chillies- 5-6 nos

Ginger- ½ inch

Turmeric powder- 1 tsp

Cumin seeds and mustard seeds- for tempering

Chopped Coriander leaves- as required

Oil- 1 tbsp

Salt- to taste

Green Chutney:

Fresh coriander leaves- 1 cup

Fresh mint leaves- ½ cup

Green Chillies - 4-5 nos

Lemon juice- 1-2 tbsp

Ginger- ¼ – ½ inch

Garlic- 4-5 cloves

Salt- to taste

Sliced Vegetables

Onions (sliced) - 2-3 nos

Tomatoes (sliced) - 2-3 nos

Cucumber (sliced) - 2-3 nos

Carrots (sliced) - 2 nos

Beetroots (chopped)- 2 nos

Capsicum (chopped)- 2-3 nos

Method:

Potato filling:

Wash the potatoes and pressure cook them for 5-6 whistles.

After the potatoes cool down, peel off the skin.

Grate or smash the potatoes.

Grind the green chillies and ginger to a fine paste.

Put oil in a pan.

Add cumin and mustard seeds, followed by chilli-ginger paste, add turmeric powder and mix.

Add potatoes, salt and chopped coriander leaves.

Mix everything and cook for five minutes

Cook for five minutes and the mixture is ready. Let it cool down and prep

For green chutney:

Add coriander, mint leaves, green chillies, lemon juice, ginger- garlic and salt in a mixer jar and grind it to a fine paste.

The chutney is ready to serve.

Assembling: