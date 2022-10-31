Here are four delicious Vegan coffee recipes for you to try this World Vegan Day
World Vegan day is celebrated on November 1
As World Vegan Day approaches, what better way to mark this occasion than by incorporating wholesome and delicious vegan-based coffee recipes? We bring you x vegan coffee recipes that you can prepare easily at home:
Dolce Lavender Latte (DLL)
This light latte is the ideal hot coffee with a smooth white chocolate flavour and a sweet lavender smell. Despite being a black coffee, the soy cream on top will give it the perfect milk coffee flavour.
Ingredients:
- French press coffee- 200 ml
- Lavender Syrup- 10 ml
- White Chocolate- 15 gm
Topping:
- White Chocolate grated
- Few drops of lavender syrup
- Whipped cream
Method:
- Take lavender syrup and white chocolate slab in a glass mug, add little hot water and melt it well.
- Brew a strong coffee in a French press, and pour it over a mixture of white chocolate and lavender.
- Garnish with whipped cream, White Chocolate grated and a few drops of lavender syrup.
The Vegan Boo's
This cold coffee is made in a Caribbean style with cinnamon spice, soy cream, and butter rum.
Ingredients:
- Espresso/Moka pot coffee- 45 ml
- Butter rum syrup- 15 ml
- Maple syrup- 10 ml
- Ice cubes- 6-8 no.s
- Soy cream- 60 ml
- Cinnamon sugar- for the rim
Method:
- Take a cocktail shaker, and add ice cubes, coffee and syrups. Shake it well.
- Wipe the rim of your glass with a couple of drops of maple syrup, and then dip the rim of the glass into the cinnamon sugar.
- Strain and pour the contents over ice into your glass, pour soy cream over it slowly.
- Cinnamon sugar; Mix cinnamon and sugar with a 1:4 ratio.
Vanilla Coffee float
This is one of the easiest recipes for coffee floats. It includes the ideal blend of nutty and creamy flavours.
Ingredients:
- Espresso/Moka pot coffee- 45 ml
- Dairy-free Vanilla Ice Cream- 1 scoop
- Hazelnut syrup- 20 ml
- Club Soda- 150 ml
- Ice cubes- 4-5 no.s
Method:
- Take a glass with 4-5 ice cubes, add hazelnut syrup, dairy free vanilla ice cream over it.
- Pour freshly brewed coffee over it.
- Top your glass with soda until it's full and enjoy the fizz.
Date lite Smoothie
It contains your recommended daily intake of caffeine and is a delectable and healthy smoothie. This delicious, healthful coffee drink is sweet yet contains no added sugar.
Ingredients:
- Espresso/Moka pot coffee- 45 ml
- Banana- 1 no.s
- Dates (without seed)- 2 no.s
- Maple syrup- 15-20 ml
- Almond milk- 100 ml
- Ice cubes- 4-6 no.s
Method:
- Brew espresso freshly and cool it down.
- Add peeled and sliced banana, almond milk, dates, maple syrup, and espresso into a blender and blend until it's smooth.
- Pour it into Glass, and enjoy your healthy espresso smoothie.
- If you want, garnish it with some banana slices, and broken cashew nuts or add some walnuts.