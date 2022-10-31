Here are four delicious Vegan coffee recipes for you to try this World Vegan Day 

As World Vegan Day approaches, what better way to mark this occasion than by incorporating wholesome and delicious vegan-based coffee recipes? We bring you x vegan coffee recipes that you can prepare easily at home:

Dolce Lavender Latte (DLL)

This light latte is the ideal hot coffee with a smooth white chocolate flavour and a sweet lavender smell. Despite being a black coffee, the soy cream on top will give it the perfect milk coffee flavour.

Ingredients:

French press coffee- 200 ml

Lavender Syrup- 10 ml

White Chocolate- 15 gm

Topping:

White Chocolate grated

Few drops of lavender syrup

Whipped cream

Method:

Take lavender syrup and white chocolate slab in a glass mug, add little hot water and melt it well.

Brew a strong coffee in a French press, and pour it over a mixture of white chocolate and lavender.

Garnish with whipped cream, White Chocolate grated and a few drops of lavender syrup.

Also read: Here are four easy-to-make coffee recipes ahead of world coffee day

The Vegan Boo's

This cold coffee is made in a Caribbean style with cinnamon spice, soy cream, and butter rum.

Ingredients:

Espresso/Moka pot coffee- 45 ml

Butter rum syrup- 15 ml

Maple syrup- 10 ml

Ice cubes- 6-8 no.s

Soy cream- 60 ml

Cinnamon sugar- for the rim

Method:

Take a cocktail shaker, and add ice cubes, coffee and syrups. Shake it well.

Wipe the rim of your glass with a couple of drops of maple syrup, and then dip the rim of the glass into the cinnamon sugar.

Strain and pour the contents over ice into your glass, pour soy cream over it slowly.

Cinnamon sugar; Mix cinnamon and sugar with a 1:4 ratio.

Vanilla Coffee float

This is one of the easiest recipes for coffee floats. It includes the ideal blend of nutty and creamy flavours.

Ingredients:

Espresso/Moka pot coffee- 45 ml

Dairy-free Vanilla Ice Cream- 1 scoop

Hazelnut syrup- 20 ml

Club Soda- 150 ml

Ice cubes- 4-5 no.s

Method:

Take a glass with 4-5 ice cubes, add hazelnut syrup, dairy free vanilla ice cream over it.

Pour freshly brewed coffee over it.

Top your glass with soda until it's full and enjoy the fizz.

Also read: International Chef Day: Manoj Sharma shares 2 recipes for the upcoming winters

Date lite Smoothie

It contains your recommended daily intake of caffeine and is a delectable and healthy smoothie. This delicious, healthful coffee drink is sweet yet contains no added sugar.

Ingredients:

Espresso/Moka pot coffee- 45 ml

Banana- 1 no.s

Dates (without seed)- 2 no.s

Maple syrup- 15-20 ml

Almond milk- 100 ml

Ice cubes- 4-6 no.s

Method: