A fancy butter board can be your party starter this Diwali

Charcuterie boards are not the talking point right now. Rather it’s butter boards…the newest and most spoken-about food trend on Instagram. A butter board is a wooden board with softened butter spread evenly on it. The butter is then garnished with condiments and dry fruits like flaky salt, honey, roasted almonds and figs and served with crackers, lavash and toasties. Butter boards can be both vegetarian and non-vegetarian.

But chefs and food critics stand divided by this super viral trend. While some say it’s bizarre, others love how it looks. Urvika Kanoi, chef and owner of The Daily Café, Kolkata, and Café Duco, Mumbai, believes that in no way will butter boards replace the charcuterie boards. “Having said that, butter boards are something very new that people are enjoying. But because one cannot consume a lot of it, I would rather make a smaller version of it and keep it as a side. It’s a great way to make your tables look prettier and can be served with your bread.”

Chef Urvika Kanoi

We don’t know whether this trend will stay or not but we can surely give it a try. Chef Urvika shares a butter board recipe that you can serve your guests at your Diwali house party, this year.

Festive Souk Butter Board

Dried rose petals: 1 tbsp

Pistachio: A small handful

Mishri: 1-2 tbsp

Sea salt: A pinch

Cinnamon chilli honey: 2-3 tbsp

Pecan/walnuts: A small handful

Dates: 2-3 sliced up

White sesame toasted: A big pinch

Butter: 250gm

To serve

Toasted bread

Crackers

Lavash

Rusk

Festive Souk Butter Board

Method

Keep the butter at room temperature

Mix 1tsp hot chilli flakes and a pinch of cinnamon to 4-6 tbsp of honey depending on how hot you want it

Toast the nuts

Smear the butter on a wooden board

Top with cooled nuts and honey

Add all the other toppings after

You can also add coconut chips and fresh pomegranate to it.

Pictures by: Anindya Saha