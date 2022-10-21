A fancy butter board can be your party starter this Diwali
Charcuterie boards are not the talking point right now. Rather it’s butter boards…the newest and most spoken-about food trend on Instagram. A butter board is a wooden board with softened butter spread evenly on it. The butter is then garnished with condiments and dry fruits like flaky salt, honey, roasted almonds and figs and served with crackers, lavash and toasties. Butter boards can be both vegetarian and non-vegetarian.
But chefs and food critics stand divided by this super viral trend. While some say it’s bizarre, others love how it looks. Urvika Kanoi, chef and owner of The Daily Café, Kolkata, and Café Duco, Mumbai, believes that in no way will butter boards replace the charcuterie boards. “Having said that, butter boards are something very new that people are enjoying. But because one cannot consume a lot of it, I would rather make a smaller version of it and keep it as a side. It’s a great way to make your tables look prettier and can be served with your bread.”
We don’t know whether this trend will stay or not but we can surely give it a try. Chef Urvika shares a butter board recipe that you can serve your guests at your Diwali house party, this year.
Festive Souk Butter Board
- Dried rose petals: 1 tbsp
- Pistachio: A small handful
- Mishri: 1-2 tbsp
- Sea salt: A pinch
- Cinnamon chilli honey: 2-3 tbsp
- Pecan/walnuts: A small handful
- Dates: 2-3 sliced up
- White sesame toasted: A big pinch
- Butter: 250gm
To serve
- Toasted bread
- Crackers
- Lavash
- Rusk
Method
- Keep the butter at room temperature
- Mix 1tsp hot chilli flakes and a pinch of cinnamon to 4-6 tbsp of honey depending on how hot you want it
- Toast the nuts
- Smear the butter on a wooden board
- Top with cooled nuts and honey
- Add all the other toppings after
- You can also add coconut chips and fresh pomegranate to it.
Pictures by: Anindya Saha