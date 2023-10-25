Cook up THIS fancy meal to celebrate World Pasta Day 2023

As we wrap up one festival and start prepping for another, World Pasta Day is here forcing us to rustle up some exquisite recipes to celebrate the day. To mark the occasion, chef Sheriyar Dotivala, culinary director at Della Resorts, shares an easy-to-make recipe of Penne Genovese with Indulge readers.

Chef Sheriyar Dotivala

Penne Genovese Recipe:

Ingredients

Spaghetti: 100 gm

Basil: 200 gm

Garlic: 10 cloves

Salt to taste

Spotted Cow Fromagerie Bocconcini cheese: 100 gm

Black pepper: 5 gm

Olive oil: 60 ml

Pine nuts: 10 gm

Lemon juice: 2 tbsp

Method:

Blend the basil, pine nuts, cheese, and garlic together in a food processor or blender.

Add the olive oil and pulse/process to blend. Scrape down the sides of the blender bowl, then add the lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Pulse this mixture until everything is blended and relatively smooth.

Cook the pasta al dente or approximately 6/7 mins. Drain and mix in a serving bowl with the blended pesto sauce.

Serve with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and top it up with the Bocconcini cheese and some basil leaves.