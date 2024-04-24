Two homemade summer coolers to beat the heat

From the quintessential mango sherbet and aam panna to bel ka sherbet and sattu, most Indian summer drinks can be easily made at home with a few ingredients and can keep us hydrated throughout the day. Take a cue from expert chefs and make two of the most common Indian summer drinks at home to beat the heat. With soaring temperatures by the day, it’s time to make summer coolers your best friend.
Sattu has since long been an important concoction in arid regions of the country. Many prefer to drink one glass of this sherbet, the first thing in the morning, to not only cool the body temperature but also as a gut cleanser. Here’s all you need to make it at home yourself.
· 3-4 tbsp of sattu
· ½ tbsp of finely chopped onion
· Finely chopped green chilli
· 1 tsp of coriander leaves finely chopped
· Black pepper powder
· Roasted cumin powder
· Black salt as per taste
· Chaat masala as per taste
· ½ tbsp of finely chopped cucumber
· Lemon juice
· 200 ml water
· Salt as per taste
· In a glass, add the sattu, lemon juice, water and salt, and mix well so there are no lumps
· Now, one by one add the spices to the same glass
· Mix well for a few minutes until they dissolve
Your Masala Chana Sattu Sherbet is ready to be served!
Bel or wood apple is a common sight in spring and summer, hanging in bunches from trees, especially in old orchards or gardens. The fruit keeps the body cool and energises it. Here’s how to make its squash.
· 1 wood apple
· 4 tsp of sugar or jaggery
· Chilled water and ice cubes (optional)
Method:
· Wash the wood apple and break it into half and then take out its pulp with the help of a sharp spoon
· In a vessel, add the pulp and double the amount of water and then, soak for at least an hour
· Next, smash it well with your hands until the pulp gets properly dissolved in water. You can separate the seeds and the threads from the pulp during this process
· Then filter the mixture with a juice filter and then you can add sugar into the juice. If you prefer jaggery, you can add jaggery and mix it properly.
Add some cold water or ice cubes in it, if you prefer to drink it cold and your Bel ka Sherbet is ready for drinking!
For more such summer cooler recipes you can take a cue from the Audible podcast, The Tastes of India.