Here's how you can make sugar-free Matcha Gujiya

Holi is here! And so is one of the most delectable sweets of all time — Gujiya. Adding more flavours to the festival of colours, Executive Chef of The Resort Mumbai, Jaiparkash Bhatt has shared his recipe of Matcha Gujiya. And it's sugar-free! All you have to do is:
Buy these ingredients
All-purpose flour – 1 cup
Matcha powder – 1 tablespoon
Jaggery powder – ½ cup
Grated khoya (Mawa) – ½ cup
Chopped nuts – almond and pistachio
Clarified butter – 3 tablespoon
Oil – for frying
Prepare the dough
Make a dough with all-purpose flour, ghee and warm water and knead into a stiff dough.
Cover and let it rest for 30 minutes.
Get the filling ready
In another bowl, mix the powdered jaggary, grated khoya, matcha powder and chopped nuts.
Divide the dough into small-sized balls. Roll out each ball into a small circle, similar to a Puri.
Place a tablespoon of the filling in the center of each circle. Fold the circle over the filling to form a half-moon shape. Press the edges firmly to seal, you can crimp the edges with fork for a decorative touch.
And FRY!
Add oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat. Add the Gujiya in batches and fry until golden brown and crispy on both sides. Remove excess oil with the help of paper towl.
Note: let the gujiya cool slightly before serving and feel free to adjust the sweetness according to your taste preferences.