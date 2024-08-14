Celebrate Independence Day at home by preparing this two-course meal

Method:

Making the dough

Sift flour and salt together.

Place flour mixture on a board, making a well in the center of the flour.

Drop eggs into the flour well, using your hand or a fork, break the yolks and beat eggs slightly.

Combine the eggs and flour together, gradually adding enough warm water to make a stiff dough.

Make three kind of dough, one is beetroot dough, second is spinach dough and third one is regular

Knead dough well, until smooth; cover the dough and let it rest for 15 minutes.

Cut dough in half and roll each half of the dough out on a floured board, into a very thin sheet (about 1/16 to 1/8 inch thick)