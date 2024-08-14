Celebrate Independence Day at home by preparing this two-course meal

Want to stay in during Independence Day and cook something simple yet delicious? Hosting a party at home and want to serve something tasty which does not require a lot of work? Take a cue from Chef Sachin Malik, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida and get down to work.
Tiranga Ravioli
Ingredients:
Regular-Pasta semolina : 250 grms
Refined flour: 250 grms
Salt: 10 grms
Egg yolks: 12 nos
Beetroot paste: 100 grms
Spinach Paste: 100 grms
Method:
Making the dough
Sift flour and salt together.
Place flour mixture on a board, making a well in the center of the flour.
Drop eggs into the flour well, using your hand or a fork, break the yolks and beat eggs slightly.
Combine the eggs and flour together, gradually adding enough warm water to make a stiff dough.
Make three kind of dough, one is beetroot dough, second is spinach dough and third one is regular
Knead dough well, until smooth; cover the dough and let it rest for 15 minutes.
Cut dough in half and roll each half of the dough out on a floured board, into a very thin sheet (about 1/16 to 1/8 inch thick)
Merge the sheets according to the colours while merging the sheets applied the egg wash in every layers let it rest for 15 minutes, cut into a very thin sheets (about 1/16 to 1/8 inch thick)
Filling the Ravioli:
Drop about 1 to 1 1/2 tea spoon of filling about 1 1/2 inches apart all along the dough.
When the sheet of dough is fully dotted with dabs of filling mixture, cover filling with other sheet of dough.
Using your fingers, gently press dough between each dab of filling to seal it.
Cut ravioli into squares with a (zig-zag edged) pastry cutter, or very sharp knife.
Allow ravioli to dry for one hour before cooking.
Cooking the Ravioli:
Drop ravioli into 6 to 8 quarts of boiling, salted water and cook for about 10 to 15 minutes, or until dough is tender.
Remove cooked ravioli from pot carefully with a skimmer or a large slotted spoon, and drain well.
Place drained ravioli on a serving platter in layers, alternating layers with your favorite sauce and a sprinkling of grated cheese between each ravioli layer.
Serve hot.
Tiranga Phirnee
Ingredients:
Basmati Rice: 1kg
Sugar: 500 grms
Almond: 10 grms
Pistachio: 10 grms
Grated Carrot: 10 grms
Saffron: 1 grm
Full Fat Milk: 1 ltr
Method:
Soak the Basmati rice in water for 20-30minutes.
Coarsely Grind the rice by adding a little water.
In a Pan, Boil of full fat milk, Stir occasionally on low flame until the milk thickens.
Add the coarsely ground rice mixture. Stir continuously to avoid formation of lumps.
Boil the milk until the rice is cooked.
Finally add 1/2 cup sugar, rose water and cardamom powder.
First layer- Carrot phirni:
Take 4 tsps of the plain phirni in a small saucepan.
Add grated carrot,little sugar and milk and cook it until the carrot is completely cooked.
Add saffron strands and keep it to cool.
Second Layer - Almond phirni:
Take 4 tsp of plain phirni in a saucepan.
Add almond paste(Grind Almond powder with milk)
Add little additional sugar, almond essence and chopped almonds and cook it for sometime.
Third layer- Pistachio phirni:
Take 4 tsp of plain phirni in a saucepan. Add pistachio paste(Grind pistachio and milk).
Add a little sugar,pistachio essence, chopped pistachios and cook it for some time.
Layer the Phirni:
Take a glass. Add a tsp of each phirni starting from pistachio, almond and last carrot phirni.
Garnish with saffron strands, almonds and pistachios.
Tastes best when chilled