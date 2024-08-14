Recipes

Celebrate Independence Day at home by preparing this two-course meal

Take a cue from the expert chefs and make these two classic and simple recipes with a twist of freedom
Representative Image Pexels

Want to stay in during Independence Day and cook something simple yet delicious? Hosting a party at home and want to serve something tasty which does not require a lot of work? Take a cue from Chef Sachin Malik, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida and get down to work.

Tiranga Ravioli

Ingredients:

  • Regular-Pasta semolina : 250 grms

  • Refined flour: 250 grms

  • Salt: 10 grms

  • Egg yolks: 12 nos

  • Beetroot paste: 100 grms

  • Spinach Paste: 100 grms

Method:

Making the dough

  • Sift flour and salt together.

  • Place flour mixture on a board, making a well in the center of the flour.

  • Drop eggs into the flour well, using your hand or a fork, break the yolks and beat eggs slightly.

  • Combine the eggs and flour together, gradually adding enough warm water to make a stiff dough.

  • Make three kind of dough, one is beetroot dough, second is spinach dough and third one is regular

  • Knead dough well, until smooth; cover the dough and let it rest for 15 minutes.

  • Cut dough in half and roll each half of the dough out on a floured board, into a very thin sheet (about 1/16 to 1/8 inch thick)

  • Merge the sheets according to the colours while merging the sheets applied the egg wash in every layers let it rest for 15 minutes, cut into a very thin sheets (about 1/16 to 1/8 inch thick)

Filling the Ravioli:

  • Drop about 1 to 1 1/2 tea spoon of filling about 1 1/2 inches apart all along the dough.

  • When the sheet of dough is fully dotted with dabs of filling mixture, cover filling with other sheet of dough.

  • Using your fingers, gently press dough between each dab of filling to seal it.

  • Cut ravioli into squares with a (zig-zag edged) pastry cutter, or very sharp knife.

  • Allow ravioli to dry for one hour before cooking.

Cooking the Ravioli:

  • Drop ravioli into 6 to 8 quarts of boiling, salted water and cook for about 10 to 15 minutes, or until dough is tender.

  • Remove cooked ravioli from pot carefully with a skimmer or a large slotted spoon, and drain well.

  • Place drained ravioli on a serving platter in layers, alternating layers with your favorite sauce and a sprinkling of grated cheese between each ravioli layer.

  • Serve hot.

Tiranga Phirnee

Ingredients:

  • Basmati Rice: 1kg

  • Sugar: 500 grms

  • Almond: 10 grms

  • Pistachio: 10 grms

  • Grated Carrot: 10 grms

  • Saffron: 1 grm

  • Full Fat Milk: 1 ltr

Method:

  • Soak the Basmati rice in water for 20-30minutes.

  • Coarsely Grind the rice by adding a little water.

  • In a Pan, Boil of full fat milk, Stir occasionally on low flame until the milk thickens.

  • Add the coarsely ground rice mixture. Stir continuously to avoid formation of lumps.

  • Boil the milk until the rice is cooked.

  • Finally add 1/2 cup sugar, rose water and cardamom powder.

First layer- Carrot phirni:

  • Take 4 tsps of the plain phirni in a small saucepan.

  • Add grated carrot,little sugar and milk and cook it until the carrot is completely cooked.

  • Add saffron strands and keep it to cool.

Second Layer - Almond phirni:

  • Take 4 tsp of plain phirni in a saucepan.

  • Add almond paste(Grind Almond powder with milk)

  • Add little additional sugar, almond essence and chopped almonds and cook it for sometime.

Third layer- Pistachio phirni:

  • Take 4 tsp of plain phirni in a saucepan. Add pistachio paste(Grind pistachio and milk).

  • Add a little sugar,pistachio essence, chopped pistachios and cook it for some time.

Layer the Phirni:

  • Take a glass. Add a tsp of each phirni starting from pistachio, almond and last carrot phirni.

  • Garnish with saffron strands, almonds and pistachios.

  • Tastes best when chilled

