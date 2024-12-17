Get your Turkey right this Christmas season with this recipe

The season of winter festivities has begun and it’s time to dig into some exotic food. While any kind of meat is cherished this season, but turkeys find a special place on the plate. Executive Chef Manjay Shahi from U Kitchen by Ferns N Petals shares a simple recipe for Festive turkey with cranberry sauce that is simply irresistible to not make this season.
Ingredients
Stuffing
200 g butter
1 red onion finely diced
2 small apples finely diced
80 gm fresh sage leaves
150gm dried cranberries cherries or apricots, chopped
220gm panko breadcrumbs
80 ml milk
40 gm cup roasted salted cashews chopped
2 eggs whisked
10 gm salt
5 gm freshly ground black pepper
Turkey and Onions
4 kg turkey
200ml water
40ml olive oil
Lemon juice of 2 lemon
10gm salt
3 large red onions cut into quarters
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
Sage leaves
150 gm cranberry sauce
Method:
Preheat oven to 180 C
Heat butter in a large fry pan. Add onion and cook for 2 minutes, until soft. Add apple and sage and cook for a further 2-3 minutes until apple is soft. Transfer to a large bowl.
Add cranberries/cherries/apricots, breadcrumbs, milk, cashew nuts, eggs, remaining melted butter, salt and pepper to the apple and onion mixture, and mix until well combined.
Rinse turkey out with water. Clean out the cavity, discarding the neck and offal, and pat turkey dry with paper towels. Place on a large chopping board. Fold wing tips under its body and leave legs tied together.
Place 1/2 cup stuffing into the cavity, using your hands to compact it. Repeat until the cavity is full (you will most likely have some stuffing left over).
Roll any remaining stuffing into balls to be roasted later.
Transfer the turkey to a large roasting dish and pour water around it (this will help to cook the turkey evenly and keep it moist). Brush or rub turkey with olive oil, squeeze over lemon juice (this helps it brown) and sprinkle with salt.
Roast for 1 hour, then reduce oven temperature to 170 degrees C.
Arrange onion wedges and any stuffing balls around the turkey and drizzle with olive oil and vinegar. Return to oven to cook for a further 40-55 minutes or until the little thermometer pops out indicating the turkey is just cooked through. Remove, cover with tinfoil and tea towels and let it rest for at least 15-20 minutes before carving and serving.
To serve, transfer turkey, onions and stuffing balls to a very large platter and decorate with sage. Serve with warmed cranberry sauce on the side.