Try these two Christmas recipes to spread festive cheers

With Christmas bells and carols ringing in the air, its time to try out some festive special desserts. Check out what the expert chefs have to share for you to try out at home.
Double Chocolate Pecan Cookies by Chef Sahil
Ingredients:
1/3 cup chopped American pecans
125g all-purpose flour
50g caster sugar
50g brown sugar
75g soft salted butter
½ tsp vanilla essence
2 tbsp cold milk
¼ tsp baking soda (mixed with flour)
75g dark and milk chocolate (chopped)
Method:
Add cream, butter, sugars, and vanilla until fluffy.
Add milk and mix well.
Gradually fold in the flour, then stir in pecans and chocolate chunks.
Shape into cookies and bake at 180°C for 15 minutes.
Sprinkle with flaky sea salt (optional) and cool before serving.
Walnut Daliya Halwa (with Jaggery) by Chef Shruti
Ingredients:
2-3 tbsp ghee
¼ cup Chilean walnuts (roasted)
1 cup broken wheat (daliya)
½ cup jaggery
1½ cups water
1 tsp cardamom powder
Method:
Heat ghee in a pan and roast walnuts until fragrant. Set aside.
In the same pan, sauté daliya until golden. Add water and pressure cook for 2 whistles.
Transfer cooked daliya to a pan, add jaggery, and stir until dissolved.
Mix in cardamom powder and roasted walnuts. Simmer until the mixture thickens.
Serve hot, garnished with additional walnuts.