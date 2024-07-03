Three plant-based meals to keep your hunger pangs at bay during the day

Embracing a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts and legumes can lead to a plethora of health benefits, including weight management, reduced risk of chronic diseases and improved overall wellness.
The best part? Plant-based meals can be incredibly delicious and satisfying. Here, we explore the joys of plant-based eating with some mouth-watering recipes that will leave you craving more.
Kickstart your day with a vibrant and nutrient-packed Berry Bliss Smoothie Bowl. Blend together a cup of frozen mixed berries, a frozen banana, a handful of spinach, a tablespoon of chia seeds and a cup of almond milk until smooth.
Pour into a bowl and top with fresh berries, granola and a sprinkle of coconut flakes. This breakfast is not only visually appealing but also loaded with antioxidants and fibre to keep you energised throughout the morning.
For a quick and colourful lunch, try a Rainbow Veggie Wrap. Spread a whole-grain tortilla with hummus and layer it with an array of sliced vegetables such as bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots, avocado and spinach.
Add a sprinkle of sunflower seeds for extra crunch and a drizzle of balsamic glaze for a tangy finish. Roll it up and enjoy a burst of flavours and textures in every bite. This wrap is a great way to get in your daily dose of veggies.
Warm up your evening with a comforting Lentil and Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie. Sauté onions, garlic, carrots and celery until tender. Add cooked lentils, diced tomatoes, vegetable broth and your favourite herbs, then simmer until thickened.
Spread the mixture into a baking dish and top with mashed sweet potatoes. Bake until golden and bubbly. This hearty dish is packed with protein and vitamins, making it a perfect plant-based dinner option.
(Written by Sanjana Pulugurtha)