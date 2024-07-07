Make restaurant-worthy Caesar salad at home with this recipe

This recipe by Katie Workman takes its lead from an ingenious Caesar dressing created by Brooklyn restaurateur Frank Falcinelli. It relies on mayonnaise, which has cooked eggs built right in, so if you have concerns about using raw egg yolks in your dressing, your worries are relieved.

Even if you think you don't like anchovies, you should still try a small amount, which gives the Caesar dressing its inimitable flavor. The only reason to leave them out is if you are vegetarian (and note to vegetarians: Worcestershire sauce also contains anchovies, so sub in some soy sauce instead).