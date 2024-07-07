Recipes

Celebrate World Chocolate Day with this gooey hot pot recipe by Ranveer Brar

Curated by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, add some sweet magic to your Sunday
This World Chocolate Day, indulge in this wholesome Chocolatey Hot Pot curated by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar.

Ingredients

100 ml Hershey'sChocolate Flavored Syrup

4 tbsp Hershey's Cocoa natural unsweetened

110 gm butter

2 eggs

140 gm Caster Sugar

2tbsp refined flour

½ tsp vanilla essence refined flour ( maida)

World Chocolate Day 2024: Here's a quick-fix recipe for Eggless Chocolate Mousse by chef Sarab Kapoor

Method

  • Grease the ramekins with butter and some flour. Keep them aside.

  • Take a mixing bowl, add butter, caster sugar and whisk them properly.

  • Add eggs, and vanilla essence to the mixture and bring it to a consistency of a batter. 

  • Add Hershey's Chocolate Flavored Syrup, Hershey's Cocoa Natural Unsweetened and refined flour to the batter.

  • Mix the batter gently with a spatula and add more Chocolate Flavored Syrup to enhance the consistency. 

  • Pour the batter halfway into the ramekins as the flour will rise in the baking process. 

  • Place the ramekins in a baking tray and bake them at 160 degrees for 7 minutes, until the tops are firm and cracked.  Also, make sure that the chocolaty layer beneath is hot and gooey.

  • Serve it hot!

