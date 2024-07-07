Celebrate World Chocolate Day with this gooey hot pot recipe by Ranveer Brar

Method

Grease the ramekins with butter and some flour. Keep them aside.

Take a mixing bowl, add butter, caster sugar and whisk them properly.

Add eggs, and vanilla essence to the mixture and bring it to a consistency of a batter.

Add Hershey's Chocolate Flavored Syrup, Hershey's Cocoa Natural Unsweetened and refined flour to the batter.

Mix the batter gently with a spatula and add more Chocolate Flavored Syrup to enhance the consistency.

Pour the batter halfway into the ramekins as the flour will rise in the baking process.

Place the ramekins in a baking tray and bake them at 160 degrees for 7 minutes, until the tops are firm and cracked. Also, make sure that the chocolaty layer beneath is hot and gooey.