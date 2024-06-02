2 delicious and nutritious green smoothie recipes that you will surely love 

A green smoothie is considered the best choice for those looking to boost their health and energy levels. This magical drink is packed with leafy greens, fruits, and other nutritious ingredients. Here are two perfect green smoothie recipes to suit your taste and make your day full of energy.
Avocado smoothie
This creamy and nutrient-rich avocado smoothie is a delicious way to start your day with healthy and natural sweetness.
Ingredients:
1 ripe avocado
1 banana
1 cup almond milk
1 tablespoon honey
Method:
Cut the avocado in half and scoop out the flesh and Peel the banana.
Now, place the avocado flesh, banana, almond milk, and honey into a blender.
Blend all the ingredients on high speed until the mixture is smoothie and creamy.
Pour the smoothie into a glass and enjoy immediately!
Mango & kale smoothie
Try this refreshing, tropical drink which is packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.
Ingredients:
1 cup frozen mango chunks
1 cup fresh kale leaves
1 cup coconut water
1 tablespoon chia seeds
Method:
Wash the kale leaves thoroughly in clean water and measure out the frozen mango chunks.
Now, place the mango chunks, kale leaves, coconut water, and chia seeds into a blender.
Blend the ingredients on high speed until smooth and well combined.
Serve in glass along with some ice cubes!