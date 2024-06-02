Summer veggie delights: Try these flavourful recipes this season

Method:

● In a mixing bowl, combine flour, cornstarch, salt, pepper, and any additional seasonings. Toss the corn kernels in the flour mixture until well-coated.

● Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium-high heat. Test the oil by dropping a small piece of corn into it.

● Then, carefully add the coated corn kennels to the hot oil in small batches. Fry until golden brown and crispy, about 2-3 minutes per batch.

● Use a slotted spoon to remove the corn from the oil and place it on a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil.

Garnish the dish with chopped cilantro and serve hot!