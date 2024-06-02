Summer veggie delights: Try these flavourful recipes this season

As the temperature rises and the days grow longer, summer offers a bountiful harvest of fresh, vibrant vegetables. It’s the perfect time to embrace the season’s produce that is light, refreshing, and full of flavour. These two recipes will make the most of the garden’s offerings. So, lets dive into colourful and nutritious dishes that celebrate the essence of summer, ensuring every meal is a delightful experience.
Crispy Corn
Ingredients:
2 cups corn kernels
½ cup all-purpose flour
¼ cup corn scratch
Salt and pepper to taste
½ teaspoon red chilli powder
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
Oil for frying
Chopped cilantro for garnish
Method:
● In a mixing bowl, combine flour, cornstarch, salt, pepper, and any additional seasonings. Toss the corn kernels in the flour mixture until well-coated.
● Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium-high heat. Test the oil by dropping a small piece of corn into it.
● Then, carefully add the coated corn kennels to the hot oil in small batches. Fry until golden brown and crispy, about 2-3 minutes per batch.
● Use a slotted spoon to remove the corn from the oil and place it on a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil.
Garnish the dish with chopped cilantro and serve hot!
Rainbow Veggie Wraps
Ingredients:
4 large whole wheat tortillas
1 cup hummus
1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
1 carrot, julienned
1 cucumber, julienned
1 cup red cabbage, thinly sliced
1 avocado, sliced
1 cup spinach
½ cup cheddar cheese
Fresh herbs, chopped
Salt and Pepper to taste.
Method:
● Lay out the tortillas on a clean surface. Spread a generous layer of hummus over each tortilla.
● Arrange the sliced vegetables in rows over the hummus, starting with the bell peppers, followed by the carrot, cucumber, red cabbage, and avocado. Leave a small border around the edges to make wrapping easier.
● Now, sprinkle some spinach over the vegetables, followed by cheese and chopped fresh herbs. Season some salt and pepper on top.
● Carefully roll up the tortillas, tucking in the sides as you create a tight wrap. Slice each wrap in half diagonally at last.
Serve the wrap immediately!
Story by Viksha A