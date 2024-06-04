Here's how you can make a Goan Crab Sukkem at home

Method

Preparing the Crabs:

Clean the crabs thoroughly and cut them into manageable pieces.

Marinate the crabs with turmeric powder and salt. Set aside for about 25 minutes.

Making the Sukkem Masala:

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan over medium heat.

Add the grated coconut and roast until it turns golden brown. Remove from the pan and set aside.

In the same pan, add dried red chilies, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, black peppercorns, cinnamon, and cloves. Roast until fragrant.

Combine the roasted coconut and spices. Grind them together into a smooth paste using a little water. Add the tamarind pulp and mix well.

Keep aside to cool.

Preparing the Masala:

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large pot or pan over medium heat.

Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

Add the grated ginger, minced garlic, and slit green chilies. Sauté for a few more minutes until the raw smell of the ginger and garlic goes away.

Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy.

Add the turmeric powder and salt. Mix well.

Add the prepared Sukkem masala paste to the pot. Cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the marinated crab pieces and mix well so that the crabs are coated with the masala.

Add splash of water to keep the masala moist and present burning

Reduce the heat to low, cover, and until the crabs are fully cooked and the flavors have melded together.

Final Touch:

Garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves.

Serve hot with steamed Goan Red rice or poi bread.