3 quick and healthy recipes you should try for a full stomach and a relaxed mind

With two tablespoons of rice batter and an egg, this dish takes only 3 minutes to make and provides a healthy and filling breakfast.

- In a pan pour two tablespoons of batter and spread it to form a circle

- Crack an egg on top of the steaming dosa. Add salt and pepper as per taste.

- Flip it and serve it hot

Paired with coconut chutney, it makes an amazing breakfast combo. You can have it with Podiand oil too.