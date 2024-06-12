3 quick and healthy recipes you should try for a full stomach and a relaxed mind

Cooking and cleaning are two different chores that invariably become interdependent. There are more chefs on Sundays and starvers on Mondays owing to the absence of time for preparation and energy to do the cleaning. Here are three quick and healthy recipes that you can give a try to have a full stomach and a relaxed mind.
For breakfast
Mornings are always rushed and drowsy with sleep still clinging on to the corner of our eyes and the alarm ringing at the corner of our bed. With the chaos of the morning, it feels easier to skip the most important meal of the day.
Egg Dosa
With two tablespoons of rice batter and an egg, this dish takes only 3 minutes to make and provides a healthy and filling breakfast.
- In a pan pour two tablespoons of batter and spread it to form a circle
- Crack an egg on top of the steaming dosa. Add salt and pepper as per taste.
- Flip it and serve it hot
Paired with coconut chutney, it makes an amazing breakfast combo. You can have it with Podiand oil too.
For Lunch
Though breakfast is the most important meal, lunch is equally important. A filling and balanced meal that takes a few minutes to make is sure to be a lifesaver.
Veg Parathas
A veg paratha can be very versatile, and filling and doesn’t create a huge mess while cooking.
- Smash boiled vegetables of your choice
- Add salt, pepper, garam masala, red chilli powder, ginger garlic paste and finely chopped coriander.
- Add flour and make it into small balls
- Flaten the balls out and transfer them to a pan
With a few minutes on the heat till golden brown, (Oh, don’t forget to flip!) you have got yourself a filling, easy and healthy lunch menu.
For Dinner
Tired from the day and tempted by the comfortable couch? Dinner is the most difficult meal of the day to bring yourself to cook something to eat. Though food delivery apps look very inviting at this time of the day, it costs heavily on your health as well as your purse.
Macaroni and cheese
A treat for surviving a challenging day in a few minutes, who wouldn’t want it right?
- Cook the macaroni based on the package description
- Mix milk, mustard, pepper, and cheese and stir over medium flame to make the sauce
- Mix the macaroni and sauce and serve hot.
There are many innovative ways to make food more minimalistic and convenient these days. With the advent of the internet, all the recipes are available at the scroll of our finger and ingredients at the click of a button. So, always remember to spare a few minutes of your day to fuel your body which serves you for a lifetime.
Story by S. Shruthi Darshini