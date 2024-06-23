Unleash your culinary creativity with onigiri, Japan's beloved handheld meal with endless possibilities

Calling all sandwich lovers! Craving something similar but with a twist? Look no further than onigiri, Japan's answer to the classic handheld meal. Imagine a ball of rice filled with savory goodness, like a tiny treasure chest of flavor. Just like how Americans grew up with peanut butter and jelly between two slices of bread, onigiri is a staple food for most Japanese people.

We're sharing a basic onigiri recipe from Yuri Kageyama. The traditional filling is umeboshi, a salty pickled plum, but the beauty of onigiri lies in its endless possibilities. Fish, meat, vegetables, even cheese – anything that complements rice and fits comfortably inside is fair game! Don't be afraid to get creative!