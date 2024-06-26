This Shanghainese scallion noodles recipe is a weeknight symphony in simplicity

Craving a soul-satisfying weeknight meal that sings with bold flavors? Look no further than Cong You Ban Mian, a Shanghainese noodle dish that's as simple as it is delicious. This recipe by Christopher Kimball is all about maximizing flavour with minimal ingredients.
We start with a symphony of scallions. Thinly sliced, they transform into crispy, golden strands while infusing the oil with their essence. This fragrant oil then becomes the base for our savory-sweet sauce, enriched with browned ground pork and a touch of soy sauce and sugar. The secret? Patience! Resist the urge to over-stir – it's all about letting the scallions crisp and the pork develop a deep, rich brown.
For the noodles, think thin and springy. Non-instant ramen or lo mein noodles are perfect partners for this flavorful dance. A sprinkle of fresh chilies adds a playful kick, balancing the richness and making this dish a true crowd-pleaser. So, ditch the takeout menus and whip up a pot of Cong You Ban Mian. It's a weeknight wonder that's sure to leave you wanting more.
Scallion noodles with ground pork
Start to finish: 35 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
2 bunches scallions
10 ounces dried Asian wheat noodles (see headnote)
⅓ cup grapeseed or other neutral oil
8 ounces ground pork
⅓ cup soy sauce
3 tablespoons white sugar
Kosher salt
1 or 2 Fresno or jalapeño chilies, stemmed and sliced into thin rounds (optional)
Method:
In a large pot, bring 4 quarts water to a boil. While the water heats, cut the scallions into 2- to 3-inch lengths, then slice lengthwise into thin strips, reserving the whites and greens separately.
To the boiling water, add the noodles, then cook until tender (refer to package instructions for cooking times).
Drain in a colander and rinse under cold water until cool to the touch; set aside.
In a large skillet over medium, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the scallion whites and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes.
Add about half of the scallion greens and cook, stirring occasionally, until well-browned and beginning to crisp, another 5 to 8 minutes. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl and set aside.
Add the pork to the oil remaining in pan and cook over medium, stirring to break the meat into small pieces, until the meat is well-browned and crisp, 7 to 10 minutes.
Stir in the soy sauce and sugar, then bring to a simmer, scraping up any bits stuck to the pan.
Reduce to low and add the noodles and fried scallions. Cook, tossing to combine, until the noodles are heated through, about 1 minute.
Remove from the heat, then taste and season with salt. Toss in the remaining scallion greens.
Divide among individual bowls and top with fresh chilies (if using).