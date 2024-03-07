National Cereal Day: 3 unusual cereal-based breakfast recipes you can try at home

Hold your bowls high, cereal lovers! For, it is a day to celebrate the breakfast staple we all know and love. National Cereal Day (March 7), dedicated to our go-to breakfast option, gives us the perfect excuse to ditch the routine and whip up a bowl of something cereal-bratory! Ever since the birth of Granula in the 1860s, cereals have growingly become one of the most popular breakfast options across the world. Over the years, they have also transcended into munchy, bedtime snacks.

But who says you can only have cereals the run-of-the-mill way – paired with milk or yoghurt. Today, we bring you three unusual, chef-approved cereal recipes that you can prepare in your very own kitchen!