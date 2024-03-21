Holi treats: Two quick recipes for house parties

Method-

· Lightly dry roast the mentioned dry spices in a kadhai on the lowest heat possible so as to not change colour but just to increase the aroma

· Boil potatoes with skin on, cool down, and peel. Cool in either room temperature or fridge for 2 to 3 hours before starting to make the filling.

· Roughly pound the ginger, green chilli, mint and coriander leaves in a mortal pestle with a pinch of salt

· In a kadhai put a teaspoon of oil and put the pounded wet paste and fry on low to medium heat for a minute

· Switch the gas to the lowest heat and put in all the dry-roasted and lightly roasted spices, salt, black salt, sugar. Mix well and immediately put 2 tablespoons of water so that the spices do not burn. Saute for a minute

· Crush the boiled potatoes with hand, put in the spice mixture, and coat well with the spices. Let this filling cool down to room temperature.

· In a pot put a little salt, ghee and 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Put in the millet powder in the boiling water, switch off gas and mix the flour quickly to make a rough crumbly dough. Cover and rest for 6 minutes.

· Take out the dough while it’s still warm to handle, on a lightly oil-greased plate and knead well for 2 to 3 minutes. Use some oil or ghee to make a smooth dough

· Grease the hands lightly and make 4 equal portions of dough balls and smoothen the surface by rolling gently between the palms

· Take little bit of water in a bowl and keep handy before you start rolling the dough balls

· Dust the rolling surface with millet flour or whole wheat flour and gently roll each ball in oval-shaped semi-thick paratha. The thickness of the rolled paratha should not be too thick and definitely not thin.

· Gently cut the paratha horizontally in two halves

· Lift up one half and lightly fold in half to form a conical shape. Dab one edge of the rolled part with water, bring together the other end of the half to form a cone and seal by pressing gently

· Hold this cone in one hand very carefully and put one or 2 teaspoons of potato filling in the centre

· Dab one edge of the base with water lightly and press on the other side of the base to seal the samosa. Keep this gently on a lightly millet flour-dusted plate

· Heat oil and ghee in a kadhai, turn gas to low flame, and put one or two samosas at a time carefully. Let the samosas fry for 4 minutes before turning the sides till they are golden and crispy

· Serve hot with tamarind chutney and fried green chillies