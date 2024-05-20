Let this Japanese festival delicacy wipe away your Monday morning blues

If you are planning what to do to make your Monday morning blues vanish, then take a cue from Head Chef Saurabh Sharan from Guppy, a Japanese kitchen & Bar by Olive Group of restaurants and make this combo from their ongoing Hanami festival menu.
Hiyashi Chukka
Topping
Ramen Noodle Blanched -100gm
Honey Dew Melon-25gm
Cucumber -25gm
Crab sticks 2 no
Desheled Prawn -1 no
Wakame sea weed -1 tea spoon
For sauce
Stock -200ml
Soy sauce-30ml
Rice vinegar 30ml
Sesame oil -5ml
Breakfast sugar -40gm
Sesame seed -5gm
Japanese mustard paste-2gm
Method:
Soak Wakame in water for 5 minutes and Squeeze dry.
Peel and slice cucumber and melon into baton shape
Shread crab stick in thin strands.
Blanch prawn and marinate in sauce for 10 minutes
Chill blanched Ramen in ice water for 5 minutes.
For sauce heat stock in a pan. Add soy and breakfast sugar mix till sugar dissolves. Cool and add rice vinegar and; sesame oil. Chill in freezer till needed.
Chill a noodle plate for 15 minutes in freezer. Drain water and heap chilled noodles in center. Arrange all the toppings neatly.
Pour chilled sauce on top and garnish with sesame seeds.
Serve chilled with Japanese mustard paste.