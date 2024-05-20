Let this Japanese festival delicacy wipe away your Monday morning blues

Method:

Soak Wakame in water for 5 minutes and Squeeze dry.

Peel and slice cucumber and melon into baton shape

Shread crab stick in thin strands.

Blanch prawn and marinate in sauce for 10 minutes

Chill blanched Ramen in ice water for 5 minutes.

For sauce heat stock in a pan. Add soy and breakfast sugar mix till sugar dissolves. Cool and add rice vinegar and; sesame oil. Chill in freezer till needed.

Chill a noodle plate for 15 minutes in freezer. Drain water and heap chilled noodles in center. Arrange all the toppings neatly.

Pour chilled sauce on top and garnish with sesame seeds.

Serve chilled with Japanese mustard paste.