Here's a quick-fix recipe for greek yoghurt parfait

With the short-lived Indian winter almost coming to an end, spring is approching, bringing with it the perfect occasion to indulge in some refreshing cold desserts. Whether you want to curb your mid-morning hunger pangs or munch on something healthy-yet-delicious during your afternoon snacktime, a refreshing serving of parafait will perfectly satiate your taste buds. Here is how to whip up some quickly:

Ingredients

Greek yoghurt: 1 cup

Granola: ½ cup

Pineapple (chopped): ½ cup

Honey: 2 tbsp

Mixed berries (strawberries and blueberries): 1 cup

Method

Add a layer of Greek yoghurt in a glass. Top it off with a layer of granola, and some diced pineapples.

On top of pineapple, put some more Greek yoghurt, followed by granola and chopped strawberries.

Repeat the process and replace the strawberries with blueberries in the third layer.

Pour some honey and serve.

(Inputs by Vivaan Gulati)

