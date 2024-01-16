Whip this strawberry-infused cupcake at home before you bid farewell to the winter fruit

Whether you have a sweet tooth or just a general liking for berries, the strawberry season puts you in a good mood. You pair it up with chocolate, garnish your pancakes and even add to your smoothies throughout the winter months.

If so, we hate to break it to you that the strawberry season has almost come to a close and it's time you try out all the recipes infused with its sometimes sweet, sometimes sour winter fruit. Below, we have listed a strawberry cupcake recipe that will be a perfect addition to your evening coffee.

Ingredients

Filling:

2 cups of hulled and chopped fresh strawberries

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons of cornstarch

2 teaspoons of warm water

Cupcakes: (12 pieces)

1 and 2/3rd cup of all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon of baking powder

¼ teaspoon of baking soda

½ teaspoon of salt

1 cup of granulated sugar

½ cup of softened unsalted butter

2 eggs

1/4th cup of thick yoghurt

¾ cup of milk

2 teaspoons vanilla essence

Method

Filling:

In a saucepan, add hulled and chopped strawberries and sprinkle some sugar. Let it cook over medium heat.

In a bowl mix cornstarch with warm water and add it to the strawberry mix and stir.

Once it becomes thicker, remove the pan from the heat and allow it to cool down.

Cupcakes:

Preheat the oven to 180C/350F

In a medium bowl, mix flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set it aside.

In another mixing bowl, mix softened butter and sugar until fluffy. Once it reaches the desired consistency, add in eggs, vanilla, milk, and yoghurt and mix well

Add in your dry ingredients and combine until there are no lumps and transfer the batter into a cupcake tin.

Bake for 20 minutes.

Once the cupcakes have cooled down take a knife and cut a circle/hole in the centre of the cupcake.

Spoon in the filling you made earlier and cover with the cupcake piece you cut off.

Whip some cream till it is airy and add a little strawberry syrup, icing sugar frost your cupcakes with the whipped cream.

