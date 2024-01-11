Celebrate National Glazed Doughnut Day by whipping up these melt-in-mouth sweet treats at home

For anyone who resolved to skip sugar this year, we suggest you stop reading from hereon because this recipe is for those loyal sweet patrons; ones who are not afraid to wake up at 3 AM and bake a cake from scratch just to satiate the sugar pangs.

With National Glazed Doughnut Day right around the corner on January 12, it seems almost customary to indulge in these classic decadents. And what better way to mark such a day than whisking up glazed doughnuts at home and hosting some friends for coffee? Trust us, making glazed doughnuts at home is easier than you think.

For the doughnut dough:

Whole milk

Sugar

Instant Yeast

Eggs

Unsalted butter

All-purpose flour

Salt

Oil for frying

For the hot doughnut glaze:

Butter

Vanilla Extract

Powdered Sugar

Cream or Milk

Salt

Method to make doughnuts:

Start by making the doughnut dough. Warm milk and add it to a mixer or a mixing bowl. Add sugar and stir till it dissolves. Once done, add yeast and let the batter rest for about 5 minutes.

Next, add beaten eggs and melted butter to the yeast mix and stir till the mixture starts to take shape. Add flour and salt till the dough comes together.

One way to check if your dough has come together is to see if it's thick, soft and slightly sticky.

Let the dough rest for about 10 minutes.

Take the dough and lightly oil the same. Put it in a bowl and cover with plastic saran wrap. You will have to refrigerate the dough overnight for best results.

The real fun will start once you shape the doughnuts. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough and keep the thickness for about ½ to ⅓ inch.

Cut out the doughnut round using a doughnut cutter. Cover these shapes with a towel for an hour and wait for them to double in size.

Once they are ready, you can fry them using 4-5 tablespoons of oil and wait until golden brown and soak up excess oil.

Method to make doughnut glaze:

Add sugar in a bowl and milk well with milk. You can also use cream instead of milk. Once you eliminate the lumps, add vanilla extract and then mix until smooth and fluid. Dip your doughnuts into the glazer and place them aside to set.

