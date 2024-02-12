Celebrate Oatmeal Monday with three easy recipes

Oatmeal Monday, also known as Meal Monday, is celebrated on the second Monday of February, and this year, it is celebrated today, February 12. Oats or oatmeal have become almost a staple, especially as a breakfast for all those who are looking for a high-fibre, high-protein meal.

Packed with the goodness of vitamins and minerals, oats are a versatile and nutritious grain that can be seamlessly included in your daily diet that not only keeps your health in check but also gives your dish a delicious creaminess. To make the most of the day, renowned chef Kunal Kapur shares three easy and delectable recipes from sweet to savoury that can be easily made and enjoyed every day.

Also Read: Your quick recipe guide to a must-try winter combo

Toasted Oats Banana Shake:

Ingredients

½ cup Saffola oats

½ cup yoghurt

1 pc banana

½ cup water

2 tbsp natural honey

¼ tsp cinnamon powder

Method

On a pan/tawa toast half a cup of oats until nutty and crunchy

Blend the toasted oats, banana, yoghurt, honey and cinnamon powder in the grinder.

Add half a cup of water for a smooth texture.

Serve cold!

Oats Rawa Dosa

Ingredients

½ cup oats

½ cup rawa

½ cup rice flour

1 green chilli (finely chopped)

Salt (as per taste)

5 curry leaves (finely chopped)

½ cup fresh coriander

½ tsp cumin seeds

2 tsp oil

Method

Dry roast oats until they are slightly browned. Cool and grind to make a powder.

Add powdered oats, rawa, rice flour, green chilli, salt, curry leaves, coriander, and cumin seeds in a bowl.

Add water and make a batter of pouring consistency.

Heat a non-stick pan. Pour 2 ladles of batter into the hot pan.

Drizzle a few drops of Oil on top.

Cook until crisp and golden brown and serve hot.

Flaxseeds Oatmeal Pancakes

Ingredients

⅓ cup whole wheat flour

3 tbsp rolled oats

1 tbsp flaxseed

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp baking soda

Salt (as per taste)

½ cup buttermilk

½ tbsp jaggery

½ tsp vanilla extract

Method

In a large bowl, combine the flour, oats, flaxseeds, baking soda, salt, baking powder, and cinnamon and mix well.

In a separate small bowl, blend buttermilk, jaggery, oil, and vanilla. Stir the mixture thoroughly before incorporating it into the dry ingredients. Mix until a smooth and creamy consistency is achieved.

Pour a spoonful of batter onto a hot pan coated with cooking oil. Flip the pancake when bubbles start to form on top. Flip and cook until the second side is golden brown.

Serve it with maple syrup, chocolate peanut butter or toppings of your choice.

Whether you're looking to enhance your breakfast or snack time, these recipes prove that oats can be a flavourful and nutritious addition to your everyday meals. Celebrate the goodness of oats and embark on a journey towards a healthier lifestyle.

Also Read: Here's a quick-fix recipe for greek yoghurt parfait