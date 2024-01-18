Your quick recipe guide to a must-try winter combo
Prepare a wholesome meal of fish soup and Irish mulled wine for a cosy winter stay-at-home evening
Looking for a wholesome seasonal meal to indulge this winter? Planning a house party and want to cook up something simple and delicious to warm your bones? Take a cue from the curated pairing by The Swinton House, Jaipur. Blending Victorian elegance in Rajasthan, here’s a combo you cannot miss out on.
Bisque Parihuela Personal (Fisherman’s Soup)
Do you love seafood? Then here’s a seafood blend that would win your hearts. Curated by Chef Prince Beniwal, the Fisherman’s Soup is a mix of sole fish, shrimp, squid and a variety of flavours.
Ingredients
For Soup
- 20g sole ﬁsh
- 30g shrimp
- 30g squid
- 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
- ¼ tablespoon ground pepper
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 2 spoons tomato sauce
- ½ cup dry white wine
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped onion
- 2 bay leaves
For Fish Stock
- 200g ﬁsh bones
- 1 tablespoon white peppercorns
- 2 bay leaves
- 100g onion
- 50g leek
- 50g celery
- 50g carrot
- 1-litre water
Method:
- In a saucepan over medium heat, warm the oil
- Sauté the chopped onion until soft
- Add garlic and cook for another minute, stirring continuously
- Stir in tomato sauce, kosher salt, ground pepper, white wine, prepared ﬁsh stock, and bay leaves. Bring to a boil
- Reduce heat to a low ﬂame, cover the saucepan, and simmer for 15 minutes until the soup thickens slightly
- Add the sole ﬁsh, shrimp, and squid to the soup. Cook for 5 minutes
- Mix in chopped parsley for a fresh ﬂavor boost
- Ladle the hot soup into serving bowls
- Garnish with a fresh basil leaf and serve immediately
Irish Style Mulled Wine
Mulled wine is an absolute winter favourite with its classic warm wine and fruity flavours. Here’s how you can make your own Irish Irish-styled mulled Wine at home with a little guidance from mixologist Ankur.
Ingredients:
- 150 ml full-bodied red wine
- 30 ml Irish whiskey
- Irish cream foam (for garnish)
- 45 ml cranberry juice
- 10 ml apple cider
- 45 ml fresh orange juice
- 4-star anise
- 3-4 orange slices
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 4 cloves
- 2 bar spoons of honey
Method:
- Gently heat the red wine in an induction cooker, ensuring the temperature stays below 50 degrees Celsius
- Add star anise, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and fresh orange slices to the wine
- Continue heating for 2 more minutes, allowing the spices to infuse their ﬂavors
- Stir in honey, orange juice, cranberry juice, and apple cider
- Maintain the same temperature and cover with a lid to let the ﬂavors meld together
- Just before serving, stir in the Irish whiskey
- Serve in an Irish glass, garnishing with a layer of Irish cream foam on top
- Optionally, add a cinnamon stick smoked for additional aroma and presentation
