Your quick recipe guide to a must-try winter combo

Looking for a wholesome seasonal meal to indulge this winter? Planning a house party and want to cook up something simple and delicious to warm your bones? Take a cue from the curated pairing by The Swinton House, Jaipur. Blending Victorian elegance in Rajasthan, here’s a combo you cannot miss out on.

Bisque Parihuela Personal (Fisherman’s Soup)

Do you love seafood? Then here’s a seafood blend that would win your hearts. Curated by Chef Prince Beniwal, the Fisherman’s Soup is a mix of sole fish, shrimp, squid and a variety of flavours.

Ingredients

For Soup

20g sole ﬁsh

30g shrimp

30g squid

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

¼ tablespoon ground pepper

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

2 spoons tomato sauce

½ cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

2 tablespoons chopped onion

2 bay leaves

For Fish Stock

200g ﬁsh bones

1 tablespoon white peppercorns

2 bay leaves

100g onion

50g leek

50g celery

50g carrot

1-litre water

Method:

In a saucepan over medium heat, warm the oil

Sauté the chopped onion until soft

Add garlic and cook for another minute, stirring continuously

Stir in tomato sauce, kosher salt, ground pepper, white wine, prepared ﬁsh stock, and bay leaves. Bring to a boil

Reduce heat to a low ﬂame, cover the saucepan, and simmer for 15 minutes until the soup thickens slightly

Add the sole ﬁsh, shrimp, and squid to the soup. Cook for 5 minutes

Mix in chopped parsley for a fresh ﬂavor boost

Ladle the hot soup into serving bowls

Garnish with a fresh basil leaf and serve immediately

Irish Style Mulled Wine

Mulled wine is an absolute winter favourite with its classic warm wine and fruity flavours. Here’s how you can make your own Irish Irish-styled mulled Wine at home with a little guidance from mixologist Ankur.

Ingredients:

150 ml full-bodied red wine

30 ml Irish whiskey

Irish cream foam (for garnish)

45 ml cranberry juice

10 ml apple cider

45 ml fresh orange juice

4-star anise

3-4 orange slices

2 cinnamon sticks

4 cloves

2 bar spoons of honey

Method:

Gently heat the red wine in an induction cooker, ensuring the temperature stays below 50 degrees Celsius

Add star anise, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and fresh orange slices to the wine

Continue heating for 2 more minutes, allowing the spices to infuse their ﬂavors

Stir in honey, orange juice, cranberry juice, and apple cider

Maintain the same temperature and cover with a lid to let the ﬂavors meld together

Just before serving, stir in the Irish whiskey

Serve in an Irish glass, garnishing with a layer of Irish cream foam on top

Optionally, add a cinnamon stick smoked for additional aroma and presentation

