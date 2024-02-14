Home Food recipes

Two recipes for a sweet and ‘nutty’ Valentine’s Date 

Make sure to include two delicious desserts for your stay-at-home dates

If you are in the mood to create some quick nutty desserts for your Valentine, take a cue from Chef Sherene Chou and set an unforgettable table.  

Cherry Pistachio Parfait

The perfect sweet and savoury dessert jar that can be enjoyed while cosying up in front of a series is the Cherry Pistachio Parfait. It is easy to make and can be whipped up in no time.

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup + 2 Tablespoons American pistachios, chopped
  • ¼ cup vanilla granola or your favorite granola
  • 1/4 cup cherries, pitted and halved
  • ½ cup coconut yogurt, unsweetened

Method:

  • Layer 2 tablespoons of the pistachios at the bottom of a glass or jar.
  • Then add half of the granola, cherries and yogurt.
  • Repeat one more time with the remaining ingredients.
  • Top with crushed pistachios and enjoy!

 

Pistachio Strawberry Yogurt Bark

For all the health conscious lovers, here’s a recipe that would add deliciousness to the Valentine’ Day date and would compel you to dig into it guilt free.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups unsweetened coconut yogurt
  • 1 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup American pistachios, chopped
  • 1/2 cup freeze-dried strawberries, roughly chopped

Method:

  • In a medium mixing bowl, add yogurt, maple syrup, and vanilla then mix until combined.
  • Pour on a 12 x 8 baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spread out evenly.
  • Yogurt mixture should be about 1/2 inch thick.
  • Top with chopped pistachios and freeze-dried strawberries and gently press them into the yogurt.
  • Place in the freezer for two hours until frozen solid. Chop into pieces and serve.
  • Store remaining pieces in an airtight container in the freezer.
