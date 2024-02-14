Two recipes for a sweet and ‘nutty’ Valentine’s Date 

If you are in the mood to create some quick nutty desserts for your Valentine, take a cue from Chef Sherene Chou and set an unforgettable table.

Cherry Pistachio Parfait

The perfect sweet and savoury dessert jar that can be enjoyed while cosying up in front of a series is the Cherry Pistachio Parfait. It is easy to make and can be whipped up in no time.

Ingredients:

¼ cup + 2 Tablespoons American pistachios, chopped

¼ cup vanilla granola or your favorite granola

1/4 cup cherries, pitted and halved

½ cup coconut yogurt, unsweetened

Method:

Layer 2 tablespoons of the pistachios at the bottom of a glass or jar.

Then add half of the granola, cherries and yogurt.

Repeat one more time with the remaining ingredients.

Top with crushed pistachios and enjoy!

Pistachio Strawberry Yogurt Bark

For all the health conscious lovers, here’s a recipe that would add deliciousness to the Valentine’ Day date and would compel you to dig into it guilt free.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups unsweetened coconut yogurt

1 tablespoons maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup American pistachios, chopped

1/2 cup freeze-dried strawberries, roughly chopped

Method: