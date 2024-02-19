Tackle your Monday blues with this decadent at-home croissant recipe

Close your eyes for a moment and imagine the sweet-smelling aroma of freshly baked croissants. It's warm and inviting with a hint of buttery goodness. Now, picture sinking your teeth into one of these golden delights, the delicate layers breaking with each bite revealing a creamy yet sweet centre bursting with flavours.

Craving croissants now? Make it at home with a special recipe curated by Chef Abhiram Bidwai, North Star Café using Lotus Biscoff, an iconic offering of the Belgium-based Lotus Bakeries.

The Lotus Biscoff Croissant is the perfect example of innovation and imagination. Staying true to the humble beginnings of this revolutionary biscuit whilst also adding a modern twist, this decadent dessert will easily become your favourite.

Ingredients:

Croissant

161.5 grams of flavoured butter

220 grams of cream cheese

Lotus Biscoff Biscuit/Biscuit of Choice

Method:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C)

Slice open the croissant, creating a pocket for the filling.

Spread a generous layer of flavoured butter inside the croissant.

Add a dollop of cream cheese, spread it evenly and place a biscuit of your choice on top of the filling.

Gently press the croissant closed.

Bake in the preheated oven for 8-10 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy.

In a small bowl, melt 6-8 tablespoons of flavoured spread for approximately 10-20 seconds in the microwave.

Drizzle the spread all over the croissants and add some crumbled cookies.

