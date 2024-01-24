Try these mouthwatering and easy recipes for your next gathering

Looking to impress your guests with easy and quick recipes? Search no more! We've got some delectable options to spice up your gatherings. Renowned chef Renu Dalal, daughter of the legendary late chef and cookbook author Tarla Dalal, shared some fantastic recipes to make your search for impressive and healthy party food a breeze. Here are some delicious and nutritious options that are sure to be a hit.

Cheese Balls

Ingredients:

1 ½ Cups Grated Cheese

¾ cup breadcrumbs

1 tbsp Maida

2 tbsp cornflour

Pepper to taste

1 tsp finely chopped green chillies

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Oil for frying

Method:

In a plate, combine all the ingredients. Mix and knead a dough. Divide the dough into 18 equal pieces. Heat oil for frying and fry these cheese balls on medium flame. Serve hot with ketchup or pizza sauce.

Mix Pakoras

Ingredients:

1 Cup Chopped Vegetables of your choice (Capsicum, Paneer, Potato, or Spinach)

¼ Cup Besan

¼ tsp Haldi

¼ tsp Red chilli powder

¼ tsp sugar

¼ tsp Coriander powder

¼ tsp Carom Seeds

Pinch of Hing (Asafoetida)

Pinch of Soda Bi Carbonate

¾ Cup Water

Salt to Taste

Oil for frying

Method:

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients well together. Keep aside for 10-15 minutes. Heat the required oil for frying in a pan. Take the vegetables of your choice, dip them, coat them in the batter, and fry them. Serve hot immediately with green chutney or ketchup.

Also read: Your quick recipe guide to a must-try winter combo

Raw Papaya Salad

Ingredients:

2 Cups Grated Raw Papaya (long strands)

1/4 cup chopped roasted peanuts

1/4 cup sliced and boiled French beans

1/4 cup chopped tomato (juliennes)

1/4 cup chopped yellow capsicum (juliennes)

1/4 cup grated carrots

1/2 tbsp parsley chopped

1 tbsp basil chopped

Method:

Mix together all the veggies in a salad bowl. Pour in the prepared dressing. Toss the salad well and serve immediately.

Chickpea Scramble

Ingredients:

1 Cup White Chickpea flour

¾ Cup water

¼ tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp pepper

½ tsp soda bicarb

Black salt to taste

2 tbsp oil

Finely chopped green spring onion

Method:

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients to make a semi-thick batter. In a pan, add oil, and heat on a slow flame. Roll the oil all over the pan. Add the chickpea batter all over the pan. Let it cook and stir well for a minute to make a scramble. Serve hot immediately, garnished with spring onions.

Also read: Your quick guide to making Nolen Gur Phirni by Oudh 1590