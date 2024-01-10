5 popular winter soups to keep you warm this season

Most of us find solace in the comforting allure of soups, especially during winter. They are not just culinary delights but also work as healing tonics, rich in vitamins and nutrients — a symphony of wellness against the biting cold.

As frosty tendrils weave through the air, soups emerge as a flavourful defence, infusing warmth and vitality into every sip. The interplay of textures, from silky broths to hearty vegetables, transforms each spoonful into a rejuvenating experience for both body and soul. Here, we bring you a list of five popular winter soups that can be cooked easily at home.

Image source (Unsplash)

Let’s agree that tomato soup is a comforting masterpiece, perfect for chilly days in this season. The natural sweetness of tomatoes, complemented by savoury notes and herbs, creates a delicious symphony of flavours. This classic favourite is made by simmering ripe tomatoes with onions, garlic, herbs and broth, then blending for a smooth consistency. Its vibrant red hue, velvety texture and a perfect balance between hearty and light make it visually and gastronomically appealing.

Mutton paya soup

Image source (Unsplash)

A cherished Hyderabadi favourite, mutton paya soup consists of slow-cooked lamb trotters in a rich broth infused with aromatic spices and herbs. With its hearty appearance, tender meat, and substantial consistency, this dish delights the palate with a beautiful blend of savoury flavours. Mutton Paya soup is a true culinary gem celebrated for both taste and cultural significance!

Cream of broccoli soup

Image source (Unsplash)

This is a heaven for vegetarians. You can rely on the cream of broccoli soup when you don’t want to have an elaborate meal and feel like having a light dinner. It’s a sumptuous, velvety blend of fresh broccoli, onions, garlic, and cream, creating a smooth and luxurious texture. Its vibrant green appearance and balanced consistency offer a comforting experience. So, if you have broccoli at home and some cream along with other basic spices, cook this up today and enjoy!

Chicken soup

Image source (Unsplash)

Here’s one of the most popular choices for this season. We all know the importance of protein-rich chicken. If you are done with heavy chicken curries or other spicy alternatives, it’s always a good time to gorge on some drool-worthy chicken soup and reap its health benefits. The delectable combination of chicken and distinct vibrant vegetables makes this a go-to dish if you are seeking some good taste and comfort in winter.

Carrot and beetroot soup

Image source (Unsplash)

Don’t forget to buy carrots and beetroot whenever you visit to the market next time. After all, you can prepare a wonderful and flavourful carrot and beetroot soup. It’s a very simple recipe. All you have to do is add some ghee to a pan and stir in ginger with some spices. To this, mix some chopped carrots and beetroot along with some water and let it all cook. Once done, blend it all and make a thick puree out of it. Heat this soup and serve it hot with some lemon zest!

Happy winters!