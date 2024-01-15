Makar Sankranti 2024: Elevate your celebrations with these traditional recipes by Chef Kunal Kapoor

Image for representational purpose only

As India gears up to celebrate the vibrant harvest festival of Makar Sankranti, the cultural diversity across the nation adds a unique touch to the festivities. Renowned chef Kunal Kapoor shares his culinary expertise, recommending three traditional recipes to make your celebration a burst of flavour.

Til Gur Ladoo:

Ingredients:

- 1½ cups Sesame seeds

- 1 tbsp Desi Ghee or 1/3rd tbsp refined oil

- 1 ¼ cup grated Gur (Jaggery)

- 1 tsp Cardamom powder

Method:

1. Toast sesame seeds on medium heat, ensuring even distribution.

2. In a pan, melt ghee or refined oil, add jaggery, and cook to a softball stage.

3. Mix toasted sesame seeds into the pan, add cardamom powder, and shape the mixture into balls.

Also read: Celebrate National Glazed Doughnut Day by whipping up these melt-in-mouth sweet treats at home

Peanut Chikki:

Ingredients:

- 2 cups grated Gur

- Desi ghee or refined oil for greasing

- 2 cups unsalted Peanuts

Method:

1. Roast peanuts and crush them lightly.

2. Melt jaggery in a pan and add peanuts, mixing thoroughly.

3. Spread the mixture on a greased surface, roll it thin, shape it into rounds, and let it cool.

Also read: Makar Sankranti 2024: Try this delectable 'Chironji Makhane Ki Kheer' for a sweet indulgence

Amritsari Pindi Chole:

Ingredients:

For Boiling Chole:

- 2 cups Kabuli chana (Chickpeas)

- 6 cups Water

- 3-4 slices of dried Amla

- 1½ tbsp Tea Leaves

- Salt to taste

- 1½ tsp Baking Soda

For Chole Masala:

- Oil, Heeng, Garlic, Ginger, Green Chilies, Onion, Turmeric, Kashmiri Chili Powder, Chole Masala, Water, Tomatoes, Black Salt, Salt, Tamarind Water

For Tempering:

- Desi Ghee, Kashmiri Chili Powder

For Garnish:

- Boiled Potato, Paneer Cubes, Pickled Chilli, Onion Rings

Method:

1. Soak chole overnight, boil with tea water, amla, salt, and baking soda.

2. In a separate pan, heat oil, and add heeng, onion, ginger, garlic, and chillies.

3. Add spices, boiled chole, and cook without adding water. Mash some chole to thicken the curry.

4. Add amchur, tamarind water, salt, black salt, and water. Boil and adjust the seasoning.

5. For final tempering, heat ghee, add chilli powder, and add to the chole. Serve hot.

These recipes promise to add a gastronomic delight to your Makar Sankranti celebration, blending tradition with a burst of flavour.