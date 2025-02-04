Make your meal spicier and flavourful with this Mutton Rogan Josh recipe

Turn your boring meals spicier with this easy to make and delectable Mutton Rogan Josh recipe by Chef Sunayan Pramanik, Executive Chef of The LaLit Kolkata.
Ingredients
500 grams mutton with bones cut into small or medium size
1 cup yoghurt
Salt as per taste
Mustard oil as needed
2 tbsp ghee
1/2 teaspoon asafoetida
1/2 inch rattan jot/alkanet
Whole spices
2 black cardamom
4 cardamom Pods
4 cloves
1 inch cinnamon stick
1 bay leaf
Extra spices
1/2 teaspoon black pepper powder
1 teaspoon fennel powder
1/2 teaspoon asafoetida
2 teaspoons Kashmiri red chilli powder
Marination
1 teaspoon fennel seeds
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon powder
1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper powder
1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
Method:
Wash and drain the mutton of excess water.
Marinate the mutton with all the spices under marination and keep it aside covered for 4 hours.
In a heavy bottom wok/kadai heat the mustard oil and add all the spices under whole spices.
Cook the oil with spices on low heat for about 30-40 sec.
Now add the mutton that was marinated. Roast the mutton in the oil for about 3-4 mins. Keep mixing in between to avoid sticking or burning. Also add the asfoetida.
Add 1-2 cups of water and cover and cook on simmer till mutton is cooked.
Till then heat 2 tbsp ghee and add the ratanjot herb. No need to cook just adds the herb in hot oil. Let it infuse. Keep aside.
Also mix curd with all the extra spices. Mix well to avoid curd to curdle when cooking.
Now add the yoghurt and spices mix to the mutton.
Mix well. Cook for about 5-7 min.
In the end strain the ghee mix and add the ratanjot infused ghee to the dish.