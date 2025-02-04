Make your meal spicier and flavourful with this Mutton Rogan Josh recipe

Method:

Wash and drain the mutton of excess water.

Marinate the mutton with all the spices under marination and keep it aside covered for 4 hours.

In a heavy bottom wok/kadai heat the mustard oil and add all the spices under whole spices.

Cook the oil with spices on low heat for about 30-40 sec.

Now add the mutton that was marinated. Roast the mutton in the oil for about 3-4 mins. Keep mixing in between to avoid sticking or burning. Also add the asfoetida.

Add 1-2 cups of water and cover and cook on simmer till mutton is cooked.

Till then heat 2 tbsp ghee and add the ratanjot herb. No need to cook just adds the herb in hot oil. Let it infuse. Keep aside.

Also mix curd with all the extra spices. Mix well to avoid curd to curdle when cooking.

Now add the yoghurt and spices mix to the mutton.

Mix well. Cook for about 5-7 min.