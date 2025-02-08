Celebrate your Valentine with exquisite dessert recipes for a romantic evening

Method:

Melt chocolate and butter together.

Whip yolks and half the quantity of sugar together. Combine into the chocolate butter mix.

Whip whites together with the remaining sugar and rum to volume. Combine into chocolate butter yolk mix.

Whip the heavy cream and fold into the mixture; fold in nuts.

Pipe or spoon into individual cake dishes or ramekins, and top with a cardboard disk to act as a base once flipped out. Freeze.

Make ganache: Bring the heavy cream to a simmer. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate; allow one minute before stirring to blend. Strain and cool.

Remove cakes from ramekins and plate with desired garnishes like raspberry sauce, vanilla sauce, mint sprigs, whipped cream and chocolate shavings.