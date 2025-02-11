Get proposal-ready this Valentine’s Day with a decadent raspberry Tiramisu recipe!

Planning a quiet but special proposal for Valentine's Day? Then do it 'sweetly' with this Raspberry Tiramisu recipe shared by Chef Ranjeet Sutar, Junior Sous Chef Pastry, The Orchid Hotel, Pune.
Ingredients:
1 cup strong brewed coffee
250gm mascarpone cheese
1/2 cup refined sugar
2 large egg yolks
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup whipped cream
1 cup fresh raspberries pure
8 -10 ladyfingers (sweet sponge cake)
Cocoa powder to dusting on top
Fresh raspberries for garnish
Method:
Make the Raspberry Cream
In a large bowl, whip the mascarpone cheese and granulated sugar until smooth.
Beat in the egg yolks and vanilla extract.
In a separate bowl, take the whipped cream and fold into the mascarpone mixture, add fresh raspberries puree and fold.
Assemble the Tiramisu
Dip each ladyfinger into the cooled coffee for about 3-5 seconds on each side. They should be soft and pliable but not too wet.
In a large serving dish, create a layer of ladyfingers. You may need to trim them to fit the dish.
Spread half of the raspberry cream over the ladyfingers.
Repeat the layers, starting with the ladyfingers, and then the raspberry cream.
Refrigerate the tiramisu for at least 2-3 hours, till it is set properly.
Dust the top of the tiramisu with cocoa powder
Garnish with Fresh Raspberries and serve cold