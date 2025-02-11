Get proposal-ready this Valentine’s Day with a decadent raspberry Tiramisu recipe!

Method:

Make the Raspberry Cream

In a separate bowl, take the whipped cream and fold into the mascarpone mixture, add fresh raspberries puree and fold.

Beat in the egg yolks and vanilla extract.

In a large bowl, whip the mascarpone cheese and granulated sugar until smooth.

Assemble the Tiramisu

Dip each ladyfinger into the cooled coffee for about 3-5 seconds on each side. They should be soft and pliable but not too wet.

In a large serving dish, create a layer of ladyfingers. You may need to trim them to fit the dish.

Spread half of the raspberry cream over the ladyfingers.

Repeat the layers, starting with the ladyfingers, and then the raspberry cream.

Refrigerate the tiramisu for at least 2-3 hours, till it is set properly.

Dust the top of the tiramisu with cocoa powder