Get proposal-ready this Valentine’s Day with a decadent raspberry Tiramisu recipe!

This sweet dessert is the perfect way to win over hearts!
Planning a quiet but special proposal for Valentine's Day? Then do it 'sweetly' with this Raspberry Tiramisu recipe shared by Chef Ranjeet Sutar, Junior Sous Chef Pastry, The Orchid Hotel, Pune.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup strong brewed coffee

  • 250gm mascarpone cheese

  • 1/2 cup refined sugar

  • 2 large egg yolks

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 1 cup whipped cream

  • 1 cup fresh raspberries pure

  • 8 -10 ladyfingers (sweet sponge cake)

  • Cocoa powder to dusting on top

  • Fresh raspberries for garnish

Method:

Make the Raspberry Cream

  • In a large bowl, whip the mascarpone cheese and granulated sugar until smooth.

  • Beat in the egg yolks and vanilla extract.

  • In a separate bowl, take the whipped cream and fold into the mascarpone mixture, add fresh raspberries puree and fold.

Assemble the Tiramisu

  • Dip each ladyfinger into the cooled coffee for about 3-5 seconds on each side. They should be soft and pliable but not too wet.

  • In a large serving dish, create a layer of ladyfingers. You may need to trim them to fit the dish.

  • Spread half of the raspberry cream over the ladyfingers.

  • Repeat the layers, starting with the ladyfingers, and then the raspberry cream.

  • Refrigerate the tiramisu for at least 2-3 hours, till it is set properly.

  • Dust the top of the tiramisu with cocoa powder

  • Garnish with Fresh Raspberries and serve cold

