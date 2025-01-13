This Lohri, treat your special ones to a bagful of chikkis or laddoos

This Lohri, take some tips from Chef Ashu Chug, Executive Chef, Jaypee Greens Golf Spa Resort, Greater Noida to make yummy chikkis and laddoos. From one rich dough, you can make two different yet irresistibly delicious treats. Make these the highlight of any Lohri party at home or pack them nicely and give them as handmade gifts to loved ones.
Ingredients:
Jaggery - ¾ cup
Water - ¼ cup
Ghee - 1 tbsp
Dates (chopped) - ¼ cup
Oats - 2 tbsp
Almonds (roasted) - ½ cup
Cashewnuts (roasted) - ½ cup
Pistachio (roasted) - ½ cup
Sesame seeds (roasted) - ½ cup
Poppy seeds, (lightly roasted) - ¼ cup
Desiccated coconut, (lightly roasted) - ¼ cup
Cardamom powder -½ tsp
Method:
Heat a kadhai, put jaggery, water, let it cook until the jaggery is completely dissolved. Keep stirring until it reaches a jelly consistency, then add ghee, date and cook further.
When the mixture thickens, add oats, almonds, cashewnut, pistachio, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, desiccated coconut, cardamom powder and mix well to combine.
Remove from the heat, transfer into a greased container, drizzle some sesame seeds on top and roll it with a rolling pin to get an even thickness, cut it into desired shape to make the chikkis or roll them to make laddoos, while the mixture is still warm and let it cool until crisp.
Store it in an airtight container and refrigerate. Serve to your guests during Lohri.