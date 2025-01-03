This wholesome soup recipe energises you on cold wintry days

Make this tasty and wholesome one-bowl soup recipe by Chef Praveen Reddy, Executive Sous Chef, Raffles Udaipur. it is a one-of-a-kind recipe packed with nutrion and taste which would provide warmth and energise your soul during the winters.
Ingredients:
· Squash 1kg
· Onion chopped 100gms
· Garlic chopped 30 gms
· Veg stock 500ml
· Butter 250 gms
· Game Smith apple 1 pc
· Pine nuts roasted 10gms
· Salt and pepper 10gms
For Parmesan Foam
· Parmesan cheese 200gms
· Milk 150ml
· Lectin 10 gms
Method:
In a pan add butter on low heat.
Add chopped onion, and garlic until the colour becomes golden.
Add the diced squash and cook for a minute.
Then add seasonings and the vegetable stock. Cook on medium heat until squash become mashed.
Blend it.
To make Parmesan foam, boil the milk and add cheese; remove from the heat, add lectin and blend with hand blender.
To assemble, julienne the green apple, add roasted pine nuts and garnish with microcress. Pour the squash soup topped with parmesan foam.