These Crispy Paneer Sutli Bum are the perfect snacks to go with your evening chai

As you sit in the evenings and observe the last chill rays of winter bid goodbye for the next season, here's a easy to make snack to try with your hot cups of chai. Take direction from Chef Dheeraj, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, Delhi NCR and make these Crispy Paneer Sutli Bum to enjoy.
Ingredients
Paneer Marinade
● 200 Grams Paneer
● 2 Teaspoons Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder
● 1 Teaspoon Ginger Garlic Paste
● ½ Teaspoon Soy Sauce
● 1 ½ Tablespoon Tomato Ketchup
● 1 Teaspoon Lemon Juice
● 1 Teaspoon Salt
Noodles
● 75 Grams Dry Noodles, of your choice
● ½ Teaspoon Salt
● 1 Teaspoon Oil
● Water, for boiling
Threaded Paneer
● 2 Tablespoons Corn Flour
● 1/4 cup Oil, for frying
Method:
Paneer Marinade
Cut the paneer block into 8 small cubes . Combine kashmiri red chilli powder, ginger garlic paste, soy sauce, tomato ketchup, lemon juice and salt in a shallow bowl.
Coat the paneer pieces in the prepared mix and cover it well on all sides. Keep aside and allow to marinate for 10-15 minutes.
Noodles
Add water, salt and oil to a stockpot and allow it to come to boil over high heat. Once the water is boiling, add the dry noodles and cook for 1.5-2 minutes . Cook till the noodles soften enough to make them easier to handle, but don't cook fully.
Once the noodles are cooked, drain them using a strainer or sieve. Run it under cold water to prevent further cooking. Let all the excess water drain. Toss lightly with a teaspoon of oil. Keep aside.
Threaded Paneer
Add the corn flour to a flat bowl or plate. Take the marinated pieces one at a time and dredge lightly with cornflour. Tap to remove any excess. Repeat with the remaining paneer pieces and set aside.
Take a small amount of noodles and spread it out flat. Take one piece of the paneer, place it at one edge, perpendicular to the noodles in the middle and wrap the noodles around it. Ensure the noodles are well wrapped and sticking as much as possible. Repeat with the other pieces and keep aside.
Heat enough oil in a kadai or frying pan for deep frying, over medium heat. Once hot, add the noodles wrapped paneer pieces one by one. Be careful as the oil will sizzle slightly. Also ensure not to move the pieces or the noodles around for the first 1-2 minutes.
After frying for 2-3 minutes, turn each piece over and fry for another 2 minutes till golden brown.
Once cooked, remove from the pan and drain on paper towels. Serve hot with Thai Sweet Chilli Sauce.