Mango recipes: Level up your breakfasts with these quick and easy homemade choices

This Mango season are you ready to try out a pizza–dhokla fusion or for the 'much meetha mahurats', a mango shrikhand? Make these with simple home–made ingredients and of course, the star of the show — mangoes!
Ingredients
• Full-fat curd (yoghurt), hung – 500 gms
• Fresh mango pulp – 250 gms
• Castor sugar – 100 gms (adjust to taste)
• Green cardamom (elaichi), powdered – ¼ tsp
• Saffron strands – a pinch
• Warm milk – 2 tbsp (to infuse saffron)
• Pistachios – 2 tbsp (slivered)
• Dried rose petals – 1 tsp (optional, for garnish)
• Edible silver leaf (varq) – optional, for luxury plating
• Micro mint leaves – for garnish
Method:
· Place full-fat yoghurt in a muslin cloth over a bowl and refrigerate overnight or for 6–8 hours until all whey is drained.
· Soak saffron strands in warm milk for 15 minutes to release colour and aroma.
· In a chilled stainless-steel bowl, whisk the hung curd until smooth.
· Fold in mango pulp, castor sugar, saffron milk and cardamom powder.
· Chill for 1 hour to let flavors meld.
· Spoon into coupe glasses.
· Garnish with slivered pistachios, micro mint, rose petals and/or a touch of edible silver leaf.
Ingredients:
• Rice flour – 200
• Urad dal – 30 Gms ( Soaked)
• Yoghurt – 100 Ml
• Sugar – To taste
• Oil – 2 Tsp
• Citric acid – 4 gms
• Sugar – To Taste
• Oil – 4 Tsp
• Mustard seeds – ½ Tsp
• Asafoetida ( hing) – 1 Pinch
• Water – as needed
• Salt – to taste
• Lemon Juice – 1 Tsp
• Aamras – 200 gms
• Pomegranate – 50 gms
• Amul grated Cheese – 100 gms
• Fresh Ripe Mango Cubes – 50 gms
• Coloured Red and Green pepper Dices – 50 Gms
• Chaat Masala – 2 gms
Method:
• Blend together the rice flour, soaked urad dal, yoghurt, sugar and 1 tsp oil into a smooth paste.
• Add enough water to make batter into dropping consistency.
• Add asafoetida and leave to ferment overnight.
• Add the citric acid to the fermented batter.
• Keep a steamer over the stove for water to boil.
• Line the molds with oil and pour the batter, cover and steam for 20 minutes.
• Remove and cool down.
• Cut the dhokla into 3 inch diameter circles with a round cutter.
• Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and red pepper and let them crackle, once they crackle and add some water in the tempering.
• Bring this water to boil and pour over the dhokla.
• Spread generous amounts of aamras over the cut dhoklas.
• Add the rest of the toppings.
• Serve warm.