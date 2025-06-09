Mango recipes: Level up your breakfasts with these quick and easy homemade choices

Ingredients

• Full-fat curd (yoghurt), hung – 500 gms

• Fresh mango pulp – 250 gms

• Castor sugar – 100 gms (adjust to taste)

• Green cardamom (elaichi), powdered – ¼ tsp

• Saffron strands – a pinch

• Warm milk – 2 tbsp (to infuse saffron)

• Pistachios – 2 tbsp (slivered)

• Dried rose petals – 1 tsp (optional, for garnish)

• Edible silver leaf (varq) – optional, for luxury plating

• Micro mint leaves – for garnish

Method:

· Place full-fat yoghurt in a muslin cloth over a bowl and refrigerate overnight or for 6–8 hours until all whey is drained.

· Soak saffron strands in warm milk for 15 minutes to release colour and aroma.

· In a chilled stainless-steel bowl, whisk the hung curd until smooth.

· Fold in mango pulp, castor sugar, saffron milk and cardamom powder.

· Chill for 1 hour to let flavors meld.

· Spoon into coupe glasses.

· Garnish with slivered pistachios, micro mint, rose petals and/or a touch of edible silver leaf.