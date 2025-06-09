Recipes

Mango recipes: Level up your breakfasts with these quick and easy homemade choices

Make these two simple recipes and elevate your mango fondness
Mango recipes: Level up your breakfasts with these quick and easy homemade choices
Mangoes are an ideal part of the diet come summersPexels
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

This Mango season are you ready to try out a pizza–dhokla fusion or for the 'much meetha mahurats', a mango shrikhand? Make these with simple home–made ingredients and of course, the star of the show — mangoes!

Mango Shrikhand by Chef Pankaj Singh Panwar, Executive Chef, The Westin Resort and Spa Himalayas

Mango Shrikhand
Mango Shrikhand

Ingredients

•                  Full-fat curd (yoghurt), hung – 500 gms

•                  Fresh mango pulp – 250 gms

•                  Castor sugar – 100 gms (adjust to taste)

•                  Green cardamom (elaichi), powdered – ¼ tsp

•                  Saffron strands – a pinch

•                  Warm milk – 2 tbsp (to infuse saffron)

•                  Pistachios – 2 tbsp (slivered)

•                  Dried rose petals – 1 tsp (optional, for garnish)

•                  Edible silver leaf (varq) – optional, for luxury plating

•                  Micro mint leaves – for garnish

Method:

·       Place full-fat yoghurt in a muslin cloth over a bowl and refrigerate overnight or for 6–8 hours until all whey is drained.

·       Soak saffron strands in warm milk for 15 minutes to release colour and aroma.

·       In a chilled stainless-steel bowl, whisk the hung curd until smooth.

·       Fold in mango pulp, castor sugar, saffron milk and cardamom powder.

·       Chill for 1 hour to let flavors meld.

·       Spoon into coupe glasses.

·       Garnish with slivered pistachios, micro mint, rose petals and/or a touch of edible silver leaf.

Mango recipes: Level up your breakfasts with these quick and easy homemade choices
Kadha magic: Here are 5 recipes that you must keep close during monsoons
Mango Pizza Dhokla
Mango Pizza Dhokla

Mango Pizza Dhokla by Maharaj Bhawar Singh, Corporate Chef, Khandani Rajdhani

Ingredients:

•                  Rice flour – 200

•                  Urad dal – 30 Gms ( Soaked)

•                  Yoghurt – 100 Ml

•                  Sugar – To taste

•                  Oil – 2 Tsp

•                  Citric acid – 4 gms

•                  Sugar – To Taste

•                  Oil – 4 Tsp

•                  Mustard seeds – ½ Tsp

•                  Asafoetida ( hing) – 1 Pinch

•                  Water – as needed

•                  Salt – to taste

•                  Lemon Juice – 1 Tsp

•                  Aamras – 200 gms

•                  Pomegranate – 50 gms

•                  Amul grated Cheese – 100 gms

•                  Fresh Ripe Mango Cubes – 50 gms

•                  Coloured Red and Green pepper Dices – 50 Gms

•                  Chaat Masala – 2 gms

Method:

•                  Blend together the rice flour, soaked urad dal, yoghurt, sugar and 1 tsp oil into a smooth paste.

•                  Add enough water to make batter into dropping consistency.

•                  Add asafoetida and leave to ferment overnight.

•                  Add the citric acid to the fermented batter.

•                  Keep a steamer over the stove for water to boil.

•                  Line the molds with oil and pour the batter, cover and steam for 20 minutes.

•                  Remove and cool down.

•                  Cut the dhokla into 3 inch diameter circles with a round cutter.

•                  Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and red pepper and let them crackle, once they crackle and add some water in the tempering.

•                  Bring this water to boil and pour over the dhokla.

•                  Spread generous amounts of aamras over the cut dhoklas.

•                  Add the rest of the toppings.

•                  Serve warm.

Mango recipes: Level up your breakfasts with these quick and easy homemade choices
How to make protein-rich chocolate ice cream at home
mango
King of Fruits
Recipies

Related Stories

No stories found.