Kadha magic: Here are 5 recipes that you must keep close during monsoons

Every time you fall sick with a sore throat or a feverish body, you find your parents or grandparents coming over with a cup of hot kadha. This warm concoction is made with natural ingredients which are easily available in your kitchens and can be stirred up in no time. All you need are some basic spices of roots and a cup of hot water. Kadha has been traditionally used for a long time under the principles of ayurveda and wellness to cure the body with natural raw materials of any infection. It is in particular sought after during the monsoon when the chances of catching cough, cold, fever, and other infections are very high. Here are some basic Kadha recipes to keep in handy, tailor made to treat different problems.
While the basic process of making a kadha remains the same, all you need to do is make some changes with the basic ingredients that would help in treating different ailments.
Classically Yours
Whether or not you are suffering from any ailment, this classic Kadha is the basic one that is prepared in most households. It acts as a immunity booster and helps you recover or combat any illness.
Ingredients:
Water – 2 cups
Tulsi – 4-5 leaves (crushed)
Black peppercorns – 1 tbsp (crushed)
Cinnamon stick – 1 nos
Cloves- 2-3 nos
Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp
Honey – 1 tsp (optional)
Method:
· Boil water in a saucepan and add in all the herbs and spices
· Let it simmer for 10-15 minutes till the concoction is reduced to almost half
· Strain the mixture
· If required, add honey (optional)
· Store it in a bottle and drink 1-2 cups a day.
Bye Bye Inflammations
Bid Goodbye to all the inflammations in the body by making this Ginger-turmeric Kadha.
Ingredients:
· Water – 2 cups
· Ginger – grated
· Turmeric powder – 1/2 tsp
· Black peppercorns – 5-6 nos
· Jaggery – 1 tsp (optional)
Method:
· Boil water in a saucepan and add in all the ingredients
· Let it simmer for 10-15 minutes till the concoction is reduced to almost half
· Strain the mixture
· If required, add jaggery (optional)
· Store it in a bottle and drink 1-2 cups a day.
Get your voice back
Having difficulties in speaking because of a sore throat? Try out this Tulsi-mulethi Kadha that would do magic and bring back your voice.
Ingredients:
Water – 2 cups
Tulsi Leaves – 5-6 nos
Mulethi – ½ tsp
Fennel Seeds – 1/s tsp
Cardamom – 2 nos (crushed)
Honey (for taste)
Method:
· Boil water in a saucepan and add in all the ingredients
· Let it simmer for 10-15 minutes till the concoction is reduced to almost half
· Strain the mixture
· Add in honey as per your liking
· Store it in a bottle and drink 1-2 cups a day
Solve your gut problems in a go
Take the Ajwain- Jeera Kadha which helps in reducing bloating and indigestion.
Ingredients:
· Water – 2 cups
· Ajwain – ½ tsp
· Jeera – ½ tsp
· Pinch of Hing
· Ginger Powder – ½ tsp
Method:
· Boil all ingredients in water for 10 minutes
· Strain the mixture
· Store and drink whenever necessary
Evening Drink Sorted!
For all the evening cuppa lovers out there, find the goodness of masalas and the nutrition of a Kadha in the Masala chai inspired kadha, just without the tea. Prepared with spices and herbs it serves as the best drink to watch the sunsets during monsoon and also benefits your health.
Ingredients:
· Water – 2 cups
· Cumin seeds- ½ tsp
· Ajwain – ½ tsp
· Ginger – 1 inch stem
· Cinnamon stick – 1 nos
· Black peppercorns – 3-4 nos
· Pinch of nutmeg
· Tulsi or mint leaves (Optional)
Method:
· Crush all the spices.
· Add it to boil with water for 15 minutes
· Strain and drink hot.