Kadha magic: Here are 5 recipes that you must keep close during monsoons

While the basic process of making a kadha remains the same, all you need to do is make some changes with the basic ingredients that would help in treating different ailments.

Classically Yours

Whether or not you are suffering from any ailment, this classic Kadha is the basic one that is prepared in most households. It acts as a immunity booster and helps you recover or combat any illness.

Ingredients:

Water – 2 cups

Tulsi – 4-5 leaves (crushed)

Black peppercorns – 1 tbsp (crushed)

Cinnamon stick – 1 nos

Cloves- 2-3 nos

Turmeric Powder – ½ tsp

Honey – 1 tsp (optional)

Method:

· Boil water in a saucepan and add in all the herbs and spices

· Let it simmer for 10-15 minutes till the concoction is reduced to almost half

· Strain the mixture

· If required, add honey (optional)

· Store it in a bottle and drink 1-2 cups a day.