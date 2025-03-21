Make way for the weekend with a cheerful glass of Tiramisu Frappe on Tiramisu Day

Try this creamy blend of mascarpone and vanilla ice cream as this classic Italian dessert now fits in a glass. Check out Chef Sourabh Das’ make at home Tiramisu Frappe on Tiramisu Day. The founder of Craft of Food 2.0, Brandra shares this easy recipe which is perfect for a summer day!

Ingredients:

· Milk – 70 ml

· Fresh cream – 70 gms

· Mascarpone – 70 gms

· Vanilla powdered sugar – 5 gms

· Espresso – 20 ml

· Vanilla ice cream – 2 scoops

Assembling of glass

· Ice cubes – 4 nos

· Chocolate syrup

· Vanilla ice cream – 1 scoop

· Whipped cream

· Cocoa powder

· Coffee beans – 2 nos

Method:

· Blend all ingredients using the milkshake blender.

· Add vanilla sugar if necessary and blend a little more.

· To assemble, Pour ice cubes inside the glass.

· Add a single scoop of vanilla ice cream.

· Do some abstract drizzling of chocolate syrup inside the glass for an aesthetic look.

· Pour Tiramisu Frappe on top of the ice cream.

· Garnish with a swirl of whipped cream.

· Lightly dust with cocoa powder.

· Place two coffee beans on it and your Tiramisu Frappe is ready!