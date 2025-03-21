Tiramisu Frappe
Make way for the weekend with a cheerful glass of Tiramisu Frappe on Tiramisu Day

Take a cue from the experts and make this refreshing summer drink at your home
Try this creamy blend of mascarpone and vanilla ice cream as this classic Italian dessert now fits in a glass. Check out Chef Sourabh Das’ make at home Tiramisu Frappe on Tiramisu Day. The founder of Craft of Food 2.0, Brandra shares this easy recipe which is perfect for a summer day!

Ingredients:

·       Milk – 70 ml

·       Fresh cream – 70 gms

·       Mascarpone – 70 gms

·       Vanilla powdered sugar – 5 gms

·       Espresso – 20 ml

·       Vanilla ice cream – 2 scoops

Assembling of glass

·       Ice cubes – 4 nos

·       Chocolate syrup

·       Vanilla ice cream – 1 scoop

·       Whipped cream

·       Cocoa powder

·       Coffee beans – 2 nos

Method:

·        Blend all ingredients using the milkshake blender.

·        Add vanilla sugar if necessary and blend a little more.

·        To assemble, Pour ice cubes inside the glass.

·        Add a single scoop of vanilla ice cream.

·        Do some abstract drizzling of chocolate syrup inside the glass for an aesthetic look.

·        Pour Tiramisu Frappe on top of the ice cream.

·        Garnish with a swirl of whipped cream.

·        Lightly dust with cocoa powder.

·       Place two coffee beans on it and your Tiramisu Frappe is ready!

