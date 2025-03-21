Make way for the weekend with a cheerful glass of Tiramisu Frappe on Tiramisu Day
Try this creamy blend of mascarpone and vanilla ice cream as this classic Italian dessert now fits in a glass. Check out Chef Sourabh Das’ make at home Tiramisu Frappe on Tiramisu Day. The founder of Craft of Food 2.0, Brandra shares this easy recipe which is perfect for a summer day!
Ingredients:
· Milk – 70 ml
· Fresh cream – 70 gms
· Mascarpone – 70 gms
· Vanilla powdered sugar – 5 gms
· Espresso – 20 ml
· Vanilla ice cream – 2 scoops
Assembling of glass
· Ice cubes – 4 nos
· Chocolate syrup
· Vanilla ice cream – 1 scoop
· Whipped cream
· Cocoa powder
· Coffee beans – 2 nos
Method:
· Blend all ingredients using the milkshake blender.
· Add vanilla sugar if necessary and blend a little more.
· To assemble, Pour ice cubes inside the glass.
· Add a single scoop of vanilla ice cream.
· Do some abstract drizzling of chocolate syrup inside the glass for an aesthetic look.
· Pour Tiramisu Frappe on top of the ice cream.
· Garnish with a swirl of whipped cream.
· Lightly dust with cocoa powder.
· Place two coffee beans on it and your Tiramisu Frappe is ready!