Here are 5 interesting ways to relish mushrooms

Many people love mushrooms for their rich, earthy flavour and versatility in cooking. Whether you enjoy them in simple stir-fries or gourmet dishes, there’s always room to experiment with new and exciting recipes. From stuffed mushrooms to comforting soups and broths, here are some creative ways to include mushrooms in your usual meals.

1) Stuffed mushrooms

A classic appetiser that’s easy to make and full of flavour! Choose large mushrooms like button or portobello, remove the stems, and fill the caps with a mixture of cream cheese, garlic, herbs, and breadcrumbs. Don’t forget to add grated Parmesan or crumbled feta.

2) Sauteed mushrooms with toast

This makes for a perfect breakfast or light meal. Sauté mushrooms in butter or olive oil with garlic, thyme, and a dash of black pepper until they’re golden and tender. Pile them onto crispy toasted bread and finish with a sprinkle of Parmesan or fresh herbs for a delicious, savoury bite.

3) Stir fried mushrooms

This recipe brings an Asian twist to your table. Stir-fried Asian mushrooms are perfect for days when you want a quick yet flavorful meal. Don’t miss to add sauces into it to make it utterly flavourful. Requiring minimal effort and time, they pack a punch of bold flavours — so much so that you’ll find yourself making them over and over again.