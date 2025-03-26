Try this traditional Assamese Masor Tenga for your mid-week cooking drill

Method:

· Marinate the fish pieces with a pinch of salt and turmeric powder for 10 minutes.

· Heat oil in a pan and fry the fish till golden in colour. Drain and keep aside.

· Temper the same oil with fenugreek seeds. Saute for a few seconds and then add the onion. Stir fry till light brown.

· Add the ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder and green chilies. Saute for a minute.

· Then add the tomato puree and salt. Cover and simmer for a minute more.

· Add 1 cup water and bring it to a boil. Add the fried fish and simmer, covered on a medium flame for 3-4 minutes.

· When done, add the coriander leaves and lime juice. Switch off the flame and transfer to a serving dish.

· Serve this Assamese delicacy with hot steamed rice.