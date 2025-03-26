Try this traditional Assamese Masor Tenga for your mid-week cooking drill

If you love eating fish, then you have to try out this easy recipe of Masor Tenga (Fish Curry). this traditional Assamese dish can be easily made at home with very few and basic ingredients. Of course, if you are trying it for the first time then take a cue from Ranjan Majumdar, executive chef, Mayfair Spring Valley.
Ingredients:
· Rohu Fish pieces 500mgs
· Mustard oil 50gms
· Fenugreek seeds 4gms
· Onion chopped 50gms
· Ginger-garlic paste 20gms
· Tomatoes 60gms
· Salt 10gms
· Green chilies slit 15gms
· Turmeric powder 5gms
· Lime juice 10ml
· Coriander leaves chopped 20gms
Method:
· Marinate the fish pieces with a pinch of salt and turmeric powder for 10 minutes.
· Heat oil in a pan and fry the fish till golden in colour. Drain and keep aside.
· Temper the same oil with fenugreek seeds. Saute for a few seconds and then add the onion. Stir fry till light brown.
· Add the ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder and green chilies. Saute for a minute.
· Then add the tomato puree and salt. Cover and simmer for a minute more.
· Add 1 cup water and bring it to a boil. Add the fried fish and simmer, covered on a medium flame for 3-4 minutes.
· When done, add the coriander leaves and lime juice. Switch off the flame and transfer to a serving dish.
· Serve this Assamese delicacy with hot steamed rice.