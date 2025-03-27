Raise the Iftar flavours with this delicious Mutton Korma recipe

Method:

· Heat oil in a deep pan over medium-high heat. Add the sliced onions and fry, stirring frequently, until they turn golden brown and crispy. Once done, remove the onions with a slotted spoon and place them on a paper towel to drain excess oil. Allow them to cool completely.

· In the same oil used for frying the onions, add the mutton pieces, cardamoms, cloves, cinnamon stick, bay leaf, black peppercorns, ginger, and garlic.

· Stir-fry over medium-high heat for about 7 minutes, ensuring the meat is well-coated with the spices.

· Add the yoghurt and cashew paste to the pan. Stir everything well, cooking until the oil starts to separate from the curry mixture and the sauce becomes glossy. This should take around 10 minutes.

· Pour in 900 ml of water, bring the mixture to a boil, and then cover the pan with a lid. Reduce the heat to low and let the curry simmer for about 1.5 hours, or until the mutton is tender and cooked through.

· While the curry is cooking, crush the fried onions. Once cooled and crisp, use your hands, a pestle and mortar, or a processor to break them down into a textured mixture.

· Once the mutton is cooked, remove the lid, and stir in the crushed onions. Return the lid and let the curry cook for another 5-10 minutes to incorporate the flavors.

· Stir in the kewra water for a floral aroma and finish cooking.