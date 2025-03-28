Try this wholesome betel-infused dessert for Iftar

With a few days left of Iftari before Eid is celebrated, here’s a luxurious dessert to make at home and enjoy with your loved ones. Try out the Betel Lead Imbued Manju Muhallebi by Chef Ashu Chugh, Jaypee Greens Gold Course, Greater Noida.
Ingredients:
For The Mahalabia
· Full cream milk- 4 cups
· Sugar- 1 cup
· Refined flour- 2 tsp
· Corn starch- 1 tsp
· Egg yolk- 1 no.
· Mango pulp- ½ cup
· Heavy whipping cream- 1 cup
· Vanilla extract- ½ tsp
· Betel leaves puree- 1 tbsp
· Mango cubes [ripe]- 1 cup
For the garnish
· Pistachios, chopped- 4 tsp
· Betel leaves [ mid stem removed]- 2 no.
· Red current- 4 sprigs
· In a deep bottom pan, pour the milk, add sugar, flour, corn starch, egg yolk, mango pulp, and whisk well to combine.
· Transfer the pan over medium heat, pour in the whipped cream, vanilla extract, betel leaves puree and keep stirring until a smooth consistency and pudding-like texture is obtained.
· Remove from the heat, let it cool down completely and refrigerate.
· To assemble, arrange the mango cubes in a serving bowl, topped with chilled mahalabia, garnished with pistachio, betel leaves and sprig of red current and enjoy during Iftar.