Try this wholesome betel-infused dessert for Iftar

· In a deep bottom pan, pour the milk, add sugar, flour, corn starch, egg yolk, mango pulp, and whisk well to combine.

· Transfer the pan over medium heat, pour in the whipped cream, vanilla extract, betel leaves puree and keep stirring until a smooth consistency and pudding-like texture is obtained.

· Remove from the heat, let it cool down completely and refrigerate.

· To assemble, arrange the mango cubes in a serving bowl, topped with chilled mahalabia, garnished with pistachio, betel leaves and sprig of red current and enjoy during Iftar.