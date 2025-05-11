Sourdough in a glass: 4 sourdough mocktails to enjoy this summer

Have some sourdough discard at home? Then do not discard them but make use of them to create refreshing mocktails.
Ingredients:
1 tbsp sourdough discard
30 ml lemon juice (fresh)
30 ml orange juice
1 tsp honey
Sparkling water
Ice
Orange or lemon slice (for garnish)
Method:
Mix sourdough discard, lemon and orange juice, and honey
Strain the mixture onto a glass
Add sparkling water or soda to give it the desired fizz
Use a few orange slices or lemon slices for the garnish
Ingredients:
1 tbsp sourdough discard
60 ml apple juice
1 tsp apple cider vinegar
15 ml honey
Sparkling water or kombucha
Ice
Rosemary sprig or apple slice (for garnish)
Method:
Mix sourdough discard, apple juice, apple cider vinegar and honey
Pour in a glass and add ice cubes
Add sparkling water or kombucha on top.
You may garnish with a rosemary sprigs or apple slices
Ingredients:
1 tbsp sourdough discard
30 ml lime juice
15 ml honey
120 ml ginger beer
Ice cubes
Mint for garnish
Method:
Pour sourdough discard, lime juice, honey and ice in a tumbler.
Try your shaking skills by shake-mixing the lot.
Strain it well into a glass and add ice cubes.
Add ginger beer
Use a few mint leaves to garnish.
Ingredients:
1 tbsp sourdough discard
60 ml mixed berry purée or juice
15 ml lemon juice
15 ml simple syrup
Sparkling water
Ice
Berries or mint for garnish
Method:
Mix sourdough discard, puree, lemon juice and simple syrup.
Add ice cubes and shake it well. Pour it into a glass.
Add sparkling water to it.
Garnish with berries and mint.