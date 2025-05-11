Sourdough in a glass: 4 sourdough mocktails to enjoy this summer

Turn your sourdough discard into four refreshing mocktails to enjoy!
Here are four refreshing mocktails that you can make with your sourdough discardRepresentative Image from Unsplash

Have some sourdough discard at home? Then do not discard them but make use of them to create refreshing mocktails.

1. Citrus Fizz

For a light and tangy taste Orange and Lemon are the best combination
Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp sourdough discard

  • 30 ml lemon juice (fresh)

  • 30 ml orange juice

  • 1 tsp honey

  • Sparkling water

  • Ice

  • Orange or lemon slice (for garnish)

Method:

  • Mix sourdough discard, lemon and orange juice, and honey

  • Strain the mixture onto a glass

  • Add sparkling water or soda to give it the desired fizz

  • Use a few orange slices or lemon slices for the garnish

2. Apple Spritz

For muted sweetness, try this Apple drink
Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp sourdough discard

  • 60 ml apple juice

  • 1 tsp apple cider vinegar

  • 15 ml honey

  • Sparkling water or kombucha

  • Ice

  • Rosemary sprig or apple slice (for garnish)

Method:

  • Mix sourdough discard, apple juice, apple cider vinegar and honey

  • Pour in a glass and add ice cubes

  • Add sparkling water or kombucha on top.

  • You may garnish with a rosemary sprigs or apple slices

3. Zingy Ginger Sourdough Mule

Full of Fizz and the zingy pungency of ginger is the Ginger Sourdough
Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp sourdough discard

  • 30 ml lime juice

  • 15 ml honey

  • 120 ml ginger beer

  • Ice cubes

  • Mint for garnish

Method:

  • Pour sourdough discard, lime juice, honey and ice in a tumbler.

  • Try your shaking skills by shake-mixing the lot.

  • Strain it well into a glass and add ice cubes.

  • Add ginger beer

  • Use a few mint leaves to garnish.

4. A Very Berry Sourdough

A hearty sweet and tangy drink with mixed berries and sourdough discard
Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp sourdough discard

  • 60 ml mixed berry purée or juice

  • 15 ml lemon juice

  • 15 ml simple syrup

  • Sparkling water

  • Ice

  • Berries or mint for garnish

Method:

  • Mix sourdough discard, puree, lemon juice and simple syrup.

  • Add ice cubes and shake it well. Pour it into a glass.

  • Add sparkling water to it.

  • Garnish with berries and mint.

