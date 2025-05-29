Jamai Sasthi 2025: Two recipes to win over your son-in-law's heart

Planning a wholesome meal to welcome your son-in-law’s or Jamai at home for Jamai Sasthi? Take a cue from Chef Atikur Shaikh of Gondhoraj – Flavours of Bengal and include these two seasonal choices to your whole meal.
Litchi Virgin Mojito
Ingredients:
· Litchi- 5pcs.
· Mint- 5-6 leaves
· Lemon Slice- 1/4
· Salt to taste
· Sugar syrup- 5ml
· Litchi Juice- 120ml
· Soda- 30ml
· Lemon water / carbonated lemon soda- 30ml
· Lemon Juice- 2ml
· Ice cubes
Method
· Muddle together litchi, mint, lemon slice, sugar syrup, and salt
· Pour the muddled mix and litchi juice in a glass
· Top up with soda and lemon water / carbonated lemon soda
· Garnish with a litchi and serve chilled
Mourala Maacher Paturi
Ingredients:
· Mourala Maach- 120gms
· Mustard Paste - 30gms
· Grated Coconut - 20gms
· Mustard Oil- 30gms
· Green chilli Paste- 1tbsp
· Onion (cut in cubes) - 25gms
· Tomato (cut in cubes) - 20gms
· Green Chilli (Chopped) - 2/3pcs.
· Salt to Taste
· Lime Juice- 1
· Turmeric Powder- 1/4tsp.
· Sugar to Taste
· Banana Leaf – 3 pcs
Method:
· Clean and wash the mourala maach.
· Marinade it with salt, lemon juice and turmeric powder.
· Make a second marinade of yellow Mustard paste, green Chilli paste, grated coconut, cube onion, cube tomato, chopped green chilli, mustard Oil, turmeric powder, lemon juice, salt and sugar.
· Dip the mourala maach into the second marinade or brush over the second marinade on the fish pieces.
· Place them on the banana leaf , wrap it around and secure it with a toothpick.
· Add mustard oil to the tawa and shallow fry this.
· Serve hot.