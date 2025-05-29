Recipes

Jamai Sasthi 2025: Two recipes to win over your son-in-law's heart

Using fresh ingredients and seasonal produce, here's how you can celebrate Jamai Sasthi at home
Are you planning to cook for your son-in-law this Jamai Sasthi, take a cue from these expert-approved dishes. Representative Image from Pexels
Planning a wholesome meal to welcome your son-in-law’s or Jamai at home for Jamai Sasthi? Take a cue from Chef Atikur Shaikh of Gondhoraj – Flavours of Bengal and include these two seasonal choices to your whole meal.

Serve this refreshing cooler with the freshest and juiciest litchi's of the season
Litchi Virgin Mojito

Ingredients:

·        Litchi- 5pcs.

·        Mint- 5-6 leaves

·        Lemon Slice- 1/4

·        Salt to taste

·        Sugar syrup- 5ml

·        Litchi Juice- 120ml

·        Soda- 30ml

·        Lemon water / carbonated lemon soda- 30ml

·        Lemon Juice- 2ml

·        Ice cubes

Method

·        Muddle together litchi, mint, lemon slice, sugar syrup, and salt

·        Pour the muddled mix and litchi juice in a glass

·        Top up with soda and lemon water / carbonated lemon soda

·        Garnish with a litchi and serve chilled

Mourala Maacher Paturi
Mourala Maacher Paturi

Ingredients:

·        Mourala Maach- 120gms

·        Mustard Paste - 30gms

·        Grated Coconut - 20gms

·        Mustard Oil- 30gms

·        Green chilli Paste- 1tbsp

·        Onion (cut in cubes) - 25gms

·        Tomato (cut in cubes) - 20gms

·        Green Chilli (Chopped) - 2/3pcs.

·        Salt to Taste

·        Lime Juice- 1

·        Turmeric Powder- 1/4tsp.

·        Sugar to Taste

·        Banana Leaf – 3 pcs

Method:

·        Clean and wash the mourala maach.

·        Marinade it with salt, lemon juice and turmeric powder.

·        Make a second marinade of yellow Mustard paste, green Chilli paste, grated coconut, cube onion, cube tomato, chopped green chilli, mustard Oil, turmeric powder, lemon juice, salt and sugar.

·        Dip the mourala maach into the second marinade or brush over the second marinade on the fish pieces.

·        Place them on the banana leaf , wrap it around and secure it with a toothpick.

·        Add mustard oil to the tawa and shallow fry this.

·        Serve hot.

