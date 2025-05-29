Jamai Sasthi 2025: Two recipes to win over your son-in-law's heart

Mourala Maacher Paturi

Ingredients:

· Mourala Maach- 120gms

· Mustard Paste - 30gms

· Grated Coconut - 20gms

· Mustard Oil- 30gms

· Green chilli Paste- 1tbsp

· Onion (cut in cubes) - 25gms

· Tomato (cut in cubes) - 20gms

· Green Chilli (Chopped) - 2/3pcs.

· Salt to Taste

· Lime Juice- 1

· Turmeric Powder- 1/4tsp.

· Sugar to Taste

· Banana Leaf – 3 pcs

Method:

· Clean and wash the mourala maach.

· Marinade it with salt, lemon juice and turmeric powder.

· Make a second marinade of yellow Mustard paste, green Chilli paste, grated coconut, cube onion, cube tomato, chopped green chilli, mustard Oil, turmeric powder, lemon juice, salt and sugar.

· Dip the mourala maach into the second marinade or brush over the second marinade on the fish pieces.

· Place them on the banana leaf , wrap it around and secure it with a toothpick.

· Add mustard oil to the tawa and shallow fry this.

· Serve hot.