Diwali 2025: Skip the kitchen marathon with these deliciously quick and easy sweets

Ingredients

Full-fat-milk: 1.5 l

Lime juice: 2 tbsp

Water: 2 tbsp

Sugar: 5 tbsp

Cardamom: 5 pods

Custard apple: 2, large

Almonds: 10

Pistachios: 10

Method

Line a strainer with a clean cheese cloth. Place the strainer on a pot. Line a 7*7 inch pan with parchment paper. Grease the pan, place the paper and grease again. Peel off the skin and lightly pound the cardamom seeds in a mortar and pestle. Sliver almonds and pistachios thinly. To make chena (fresh paneer) Boil 1 litre of milk in a saucepan. Let it cool slightly. Mix lime juice and water. Slowly add the diluted lemon juice to the milk. Keep mixing with a ladle. Stop once the milk has curdled. Strain in the cheesecloth-lined strainer. Rinse the chena with fresh water. Strain well. Grate the chena. Grate 250 grams of freshly purchased paneer. For custard apple pulp, take soft and ripe fruits. Tear them apart and remove the pulp in a tall container. Beat the pulp with an electric whisk. Pick up the seeds from the the pulp and set aside. Boil 500 ml of milk in a wide non-stick pan. Keep stirring to reduce it to less than half. Add the grated paneer and sugar and cook till very thick and crumbly. Add custard apple pulp and mix. Cook briefly until it thickens, add cardamom seeds and then pour into the prepared pan. Garnish with the slivered nuts. Press them into the kalakand. Let it cool completely. Cover the pan with cling film and refrigerate for a couple of hours. Cut into squares and serve cold. For Aam Kalakand, the same recipe can be made with chunky mango pulp. Cook the pulp (on low heat) before adding it to the milk solids and cook again.