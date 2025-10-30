Halloween 2025: Make this chocolate mud mousse pot with a spooky twist

This Halloween prepare a special festive dessert by taking cue from Seema Mandal, Sr. Chef de Partie, Deltin Royale, Goa and let the spookiness come alive.
Are you ready to create this Halloween dessert at home?
RIP Chocolate - Chocolate Mud Mousse Pot
Ingredients :
For Chocolate Mousse:
• Dark Chocolate – 180 gms
• Fresh Cream (35%) – 250 ml
• Egg Yolks – 3 nos
• Sugar – 40 gms
• Gelatin – 2 gms (optional, for stability)
For Chocolate Soil:
• Chocolate Biscuits – 10 pcs (cream removed and crushed)
• Cocoa Powder – 1 tbsp
For Decoration:
• Chocolate Cups or Glasses – 6 nos
• Chocolate Garnish (Fence, RIP Board) – as required
• White Chocolate – for writing “RIP”
• Mint Leaves – a few, for décor
Method:
Prepare the Mousse Base
• Melt dark chocolate and keep aside.
• In a bowl, whisk egg yolks and sugar until pale.
• Heat 100 ml cream, temper it into the yolk mixture, then cook lightly to 82°C until it reaches a custard-like consistency.
• Stir in the melted chocolate.
• If using gelatin, bloom and mix it into the warm chocolate mixture.
Whip the Cream
• Whip the remaining cream to soft peaks.
• Gently fold it into the chocolate base until smooth.
Assemble
• Pour the mousse into chocolate cups or glasses.
• Refrigerate for 2–3 hours, or until set.
Prepare the Chocolate Soil
• Crush the chocolate biscuits and mix with cocoa powder to create a “mud” texture.
• Spread evenly over the mousse surface.
Decoration
• Add chocolate fences and RIP boards for a graveyard look.
• Write “RIP” using melted white chocolate.
• Garnish with mint leaves for a touch of green.
• (Optional) Pipe small “ghosts” using white chocolate or whipped cream for a fun Halloween touch.