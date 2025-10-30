Halloween 2025: Make this chocolate mud mousse pot with a spooky twist

Method:

Prepare the Mousse Base

• Melt dark chocolate and keep aside.

• In a bowl, whisk egg yolks and sugar until pale.

• Heat 100 ml cream, temper it into the yolk mixture, then cook lightly to 82°C until it reaches a custard-like consistency.

• Stir in the melted chocolate.

• If using gelatin, bloom and mix it into the warm chocolate mixture.

Whip the Cream

• Whip the remaining cream to soft peaks.

• Gently fold it into the chocolate base until smooth.

Assemble

• Pour the mousse into chocolate cups or glasses.

• Refrigerate for 2–3 hours, or until set.

Prepare the Chocolate Soil

• Crush the chocolate biscuits and mix with cocoa powder to create a “mud” texture.

• Spread evenly over the mousse surface.

Decoration

• Add chocolate fences and RIP boards for a graveyard look.

• Write “RIP” using melted white chocolate.

• Garnish with mint leaves for a touch of green.

• (Optional) Pipe small “ghosts” using white chocolate or whipped cream for a fun Halloween touch.