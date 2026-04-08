Have you tried this special bitter gourd-potato mash to keep the flu at bay?

Come summers and the fan is running in full swing, bottles can cans of cold drinks are emptied in a jiffy and the air-conditioner is the only best friend you need, isn’t it? But what happens, when it is hot summers in the morning and the weather changes to cool rainy evening nights?
With a strong dip in the temperature the body is susceptible to fungus, bacteria and virus attacking it any moment, and thus, you would always find seasonal remedies like inhalers, vapur rubs, stoles, umbrellas, cough logenzes and more that are always prescribed by your mothers. But what is mostly emphasised on is good eating habits and proper meals. Not only is hygienic eating a must, but eating good ingredients, lush green vegetables and proteins are a mandate. Keeping this in mind, we bring you the mom’s special bitter gourd and potato mash side that keeps flu at bay.
This recipe solves a three-way dilemma. For those who do not fancy eating bitter-gourd, gets to eat it with mashed potato which reduces the bitterness. Those who tread on careful lines thinking that mashed potato will increase their calorie intake, may become slightly more confident to eat it in the presence of a green vegetable. Moreover, the entire mash serves as a perfect rainy day side dish and, one which is tasty and also gives immunity to the body.
Making the bitter-gourd and potato mash neither takes neither a lot of time nor a lot of ingredients. All you need are one bitter-gourd (depending on the overall quantity, one is for two serves), two potatoes, salt, pepper, mustard oil, chilli flakes (optional). Wash the potatoes well, remove the skin and boil them. Wash the bitter gourd, remove the skin and boil it. Take a bowl, mash the boiled potatoes, throw in the boiled bitter gourd skin and mash and mix them well. Add a teaspoon of mustard oil, salt, and pepper and keep mixing till the oil is well absorbed in the mixture. You may add chilli flakes but that is optional. Your bitter gourd – potato mash is ready to be consumed. It is ideally consumed in room temperature but should you like, you can heat it up lightly.
Packed with fibre, vitamins, and iron, bitter-gourd builds natural immunity in the body. Mashed potato provides the body with the carbohydrates required to sustain it. Thus, the two together helps in protecting the body against rain-induced virus infections. Hence, this is one recipe that should be up your sleeves for a rainy day.