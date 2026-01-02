From breakfast to dessert, here are three water chestnut recipes you should not miss this season

One pan meal: If you want to keep your lunch light yet flavourful, then the stir fried veggies with water chestnut should do the trick. Add slight oil on to a pan. Add chopped ginger-garlic and stir well. Add chopped carrots, capsicum, spring onions, peas, cashew nuts and water chestnuts into the pan and light it fry till light golden. Add cooked rice, soya sauce, chilli sauce, tomato sauce, and stir it well until done.

Dessert novelty: Take water chestnuts and give them a good grind in the mixer grinder. Make sure its not very fine but slightly coarse. Mix it with khoya powder, sugar and cardamom powder over low heat. You would understand when done by noticing how the ingredients stick to each other, forming a dough-like texture. Turn off the gas and spread the mixture evenly on a parchment paper. Garnish with silver foil or finely chopped dry fruits. Then give it a quick diamond cut to give it the barfi shape, and it is all ready for consumption.