From breakfast to dessert, here are three water chestnut recipes you should not miss this season

Walking on the roads and noticed the water chestnuts being sold? Grab hold of them now before the season ends for there’s more to it than meets the eye. The toughest part of handling water chestnuts commonly called Singhara or paniphal, is to remove its skin which is identified through its sharp pointed cones. After washing them, take a knife and instantly cut off the cones. Then you can use a peeler, or with the knife remove the outer skin. The triangular white flesh inside with a rustic, earthy flavour is what you need to make three interesting items that will sustain you throughout the day.
Breakfast, lunch, snacks or after-dinner desserts, everything can be made with the versatile water chestnuts.
Morning salad: Getting late for office and want to grab a wholesome meal? Packing a quick work brunch? Whatever is the situation, here’s what you can do. Add chopped water chestnuts, slices apples, bananas, oranges and grapes; or any other fruits of your choice. Add honey or maple syrup and your salad is all ready. If you want to opt for a savoury salad, then add sliced water chestnuts, cucumber, onion, tomatoes, carrots, capsicum, and fresh lettuce leaves. In another bowl mix lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, paprika (optional) and mix well. You may add chilli flakes, oregano or any other topping of your choice. Add the topping to the veggie bowl and mix well.
One pan meal: If you want to keep your lunch light yet flavourful, then the stir fried veggies with water chestnut should do the trick. Add slight oil on to a pan. Add chopped ginger-garlic and stir well. Add chopped carrots, capsicum, spring onions, peas, cashew nuts and water chestnuts into the pan and light it fry till light golden. Add cooked rice, soya sauce, chilli sauce, tomato sauce, and stir it well until done.
Dessert novelty: Take water chestnuts and give them a good grind in the mixer grinder. Make sure its not very fine but slightly coarse. Mix it with khoya powder, sugar and cardamom powder over low heat. You would understand when done by noticing how the ingredients stick to each other, forming a dough-like texture. Turn off the gas and spread the mixture evenly on a parchment paper. Garnish with silver foil or finely chopped dry fruits. Then give it a quick diamond cut to give it the barfi shape, and it is all ready for consumption.